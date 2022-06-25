From time to time, I am sent various translations of Scripture. One of the more recent ones is “The Holy Bible Feminine Translation Version,” published in 2021 by Mark 7 Publishing, JW Farquhar, ISBN 978-0-9796263-4-0. It is available to purchase as a paperback or in a digital file at https://ftvbible.com/.
On the website, the translator says, “The goal of the FTV Bible is to carry forward this legacy of biblical honesty with recognition of the feminine attributes of God as well as His masculine attributes.”
The hard copy has a 17-page preface that explains Farquhar’s goal. It is also available on the website.
Farquhar has a pattern he uses for translation. Anyone who decides to use this translation should read his preface and understand why he translated certain things the way he did. He uses the term YHWH to name God in many passages. He uses the number 77 as a pattern to explain the meaning of Scripture.
The preface explains the FTV is a word-for-word translation — meaning it won’t be as easy to read as a dynamic equivalence version is. But a word-for-word translation can help show what the original language said.
The translator refers to Strong’s Concordance. A concordance is a list of words in the Bible and references as to where the word is found.
Strong’s is a complete listing of words and the best-known. It contains other information to help Bible scholars, such as gender of the word. It also takes words that are translated with the same English word and shows that they are different words in Greek or Hebrew.
This translation starts in Genesis by using “humankind” instead of man. Genesis 1:7 “And God created humankind in his own image, in the image of God created he them; male and female he created them.” This was translated as such in part because the Dead Sea Scrolls used the term humankind rather than man, the preface said.
Also in the preface, the translator argues that the original language for Holy Spirit is feminine. Thus, the Holy Spirit should be she, her, herself. The preface says that Strong’s Concordance lists the Hebrew word and the Aramaic word for spirit as a feminine nouns.
It says that Strong’s lists three choices of gender for Spirit in Greek: himself, herself, itself.
The preface also argues the word light — used in the creation story of Genesis 1 — is feminine.
It also explains that dove is feminine. In the Gospels, at Jesus’ baptism, Luke 3:22 (and other places) say “and the Holy Spirit descended in a bodily form, as a dove, upon him.”
In the Old Testament, a dove can be found in the story of Noah and the ark. The NIV uses “it” to describe the dove. The FTV argues it should be “the dove found no rest for the sole of her foot, and she returned unto him to the ark.”
Why create this version? In a news release, Farquhar said, “First, the end of biblical misogyny is overdue, evidenced by a massive decline of church attendance. Second, traditional biblical denial of the Holy Spirit’s heavenly motherhood of the Son of God could be seen as blasphemy by Jesus, who twice proclaimed in Aramaic, wherein the Spirit of God is feminine, that whosoever shall speak against the Holy Spirit, it shall not be forgiven him (Mat 12:31, 32).