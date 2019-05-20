Despite the rain, more than 100 people gathered at the Highland Road Park for the 2019 Baton Rouge Team Hope Walk, a fundraising event for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, on May 4. This event raised $16,500.
Dr. Sarah Perez, a neurologist at Tulane University in New Orleans, gave an update on research and treatment of the disease, which is a rare, fatal neuro-degenerative brain disorder that affects the ability to walk, talk, think, swallow and control movement. Symptoms mirror those of other neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS, and a cure for one is likely to benefit all, said Beth LaCour, chair of the planning committee.
Other committee members are Karen Paterson, Kathy Hebert, Stan Hebert, Linda Green, Ed Green, Barbara Gray and Paula Scarton.
BR DAR dedicates Vietnam Veterans Monument
The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony to unveil and dedicate the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument on May 4 at Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Chapter members worked for several years to fund, design and produce the monument to honor those who served during the Vietnam War. Joey Strickland, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs and a Vietnam War veteran, was the keynote speaker.
Walter Cochran read the POW-MIA creed that was written by Rodney Lopez. Both men are Vietnam War veterans. The Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes & Drums played "Amazing Grace" and the "Salute to the Military." Veterans were presented with 50th-anniversary commemorative veteran lapel pins, and family members were given “family member” pins and bumper stickers.
André Sylvester, U.S. Marine Corps, played taps to end the ceremony. Chapter members provided and served refreshments.
McKinley student wins SFY art award
Kaleb Chew, a student at McKinley Middle Magnet School, was recognized in Strategies for Youth's inaugural Youth Voices Contest.
SFY is a national nonprofit training and policy organization that promotes developmentally appropriate, trauma informed, racially equitable approaches to policing youth. SFY works with law enforcement and youth in 19 states.
In fall 2018, SFY invited youth to write an essay or poem giving advice to law enforcement to improve their interactions with youth. SFY also invited youth to submit a visual metaphor depicting youth and police or artwork that depicts how to improve interactions between police and youth.
In the 12-14 age category for art, Chew tied for first prize and won $500 for his drawing. He is the son of Van and Tia Chew.
