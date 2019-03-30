"You boys are going to have some new classmates at school this year."
So said my mother to me and my younger brother before the first day of school in September 1954. We lived in Kirkwood, a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri. After an acrimonious debate, our school district decided to integrate its elementary schools in accordance with a decision of the U.S. Supreme Court earlier that year. Ours was the first school district in segregated St. Louis County to do so.
"They're going to be different from you," she continued. "They're Negroes, so their skins are darker than yours. But I want you to know that they are in no other way any different from you two. I want you to treat them just the same as you do everyone else. If I ever hear that you treat them differently, you're going to get the whipping of your life."
Wow! We never got whipped. An occasional slap was the most extreme punishment we ever received, so I knew that this was a serious matter.
But, more important than that was a message that resonated within my 9-year-old brain. She spoke for less than 15 seconds, but that short time was to change my life forever.
She was telling us that it was OK to be different. That anyone different from us should still be treated with the same respect given to a person just like us.
But I heard something in addition to that.
She was saying that the different person had a right to be treated with equality no matter what it was that made him different. And, boy, was I "different" from everyone else I knew. I was homosexual, a word I didn't even know then. But I did know "homo," "fairy" and "queer." And I knew, and had known for as long as I could remember, that I was one.
The amazing thing was, her words gave me a great deal of comfort.
Unknowingly she was saying that my "difference" didn't matter — I should still expect to be treated just like everyone else.
Her words enabled me to accept my uniqueness with a confidence that all was well in my little world no matter what anyone else thought.
So, at an early age, I was able to accept who I was without shame or any sense of inferiority, even though I had to keep it a secret. I was no dummy, and I knew that disclosure could be catastrophic in 1954. But my mother's words instilled in me an inner strength that enabled me to cope with a hostile environment for people like me. For that, I will always be grateful.
Incidentally, my best pals for the rest of my time at that school were Calvin, who was a black as black can be, and Eric, whose lighter skin had a reddish hue, a faint reminder of his ties to those original people who occupied this continent thousands of years before the European invasion.
— Steingraber lives in New Orleans