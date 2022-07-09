Seafood Gumbo at Roux 61
This gumbo is as dark as Nick Saban's heart, but it tastes like Ed Orgeron's accent.
It might not be for everybody. Every time I order it, the server gives the disclaimer "have you had our gumbo before?" But every time they do, I say "yes, and I want it again."
You won't find many flavors more intense than this conjuration of pitch-dark roux, potent spices and juicy seafood. Pair it with an Abita Amber and your taste buds are in South Louisiana heaven.
If dark gumbo's not your thing, other fare like crawfish etouffee and fried catfish are also excellent. But to me, this gumbo stands out, even in a town where it's competing with a hundred other restaurants — and a hundred thousand peoples' mamas.
Roux 61, 8322 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge. Roux 61 is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and is closed on Sunday. (Matthew Albright, assistant metro editor)
Korean corn dogs at Tastea food truck
If you've never heard of Korean corn dogs before, then you're in for a treat. These sweet and creative twists on a classic corn dog transport your taste buds to state fair or ball game. The sugary coating adds a sweetness and crunch that I can only liken to a churro, but it's not overpowering. Tastea offers four corn dog options and four filling options, so there are choices for everyone, even vegetarians.
While I would have been satisfied with the serving size of one corn dog, I ordered two for variety. I chose the Tastea dog, which is a classic Korean corn dog "with a Tastea twist." I chose the 100% beef sausage filling for this classic option. I branched out for my second choice with a ramen dog, which is topped with crunch ramen and "mama's special seasoning." This one has a whole mozzarella filling.
The two other corn dog options and the tater tot side feature hot Cheeto powder for lovers of spice. The food truck also serves several combinations of bubble tea to round out your meal or snack. Just be prepared to wait in line because this new food truck attracts a bustling crowd, even right before closing.
Tastea food truck, 5531 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge.
The Tastea food truck is closed on Monday. It's open from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher, assistant editor, digital)
Tuna steak at Francois Grill
Late Sunday morning we just weren't up for waiting in long brunch lines and made the rounds before landing at Francois Grill. It was hot and my husband and I were edgy, after taking an unplanned tour of Baton Rouge, with stops by all the brunch spots we knew about.
Francois Grill was like an oasis. It was welcoming, cool, comfortable — and the food was delicious. On Sunday, the dinner menu was available, and I opted for the tuna steak. My husband ordered beef tips over pasta with a lovely sauce. Both of us were impressed.
The tuna was seasoned with gusto, cooked but still rare and perfect. I typically have tuna with Asian seasonings, but this was Louisiana through and through — and I liked it a lot. When we arrived, my husband was pouting a bit because he had been in the mood for breakfast, but even he had to admit that the beef tips and pasta were excellent. We both left with happy stomachs and hearts. I haven't been at night to enjoy the live jazz/blues, but doing so is on the list.