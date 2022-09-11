Emerge will host the 2022 Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist awards luncheon presented by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry Friday, Nov. 18, at The Renaissance Hotel.
This awards luncheon recognizes individuals who have provided exceptional volunteer service to the Baton Rouge community.
The 2022 Volunteer Activist honorees are:
- Maxine Crump
- Eric Dexter
- Larry Galloway
- Cathy Giering
- Michelle Hardy James “Big Brown” Joseph
- Jolie LeBlanc
- Jeanne McCollister McNeil
- Cary Saurage
- Diane Tate
“We are honored to host this beloved celebration of volunteer leaders who are making a difference in our community,” said Deanna Whittle, CEO of Emerge.
Since the Volunteer Activist event’s inception in 1971, luncheon proceeds support Emerge’s mission of empowering children with autism and individuals with communication challenges to achieve independence through an interdisciplinary therapy program within an innovative educational model.
In addition to recognizing this year’s Volunteer Activists, Emerge will present the Margaret Neely Award to J.P. Perrault. This award is named in honor of Margaret Neely, the long-standing executive director of Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation (now known as Emerge) and celebrates individuals who have served Emerge’s mission as volunteer leaders.
For sponsorship information and to purchase tables, tickets and event program ads, visit emergela.org/brava.