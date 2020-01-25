Sophia Lurue Guyton is wise beyond her years; she’s been reading since she was 3.
“Any free time she has, her face is in a book,” said her mom, Tabitha Henton Lamb, who does Bible study with her daughter twice a day and at church every Sunday.
Last year, after a “visitation from Jesus," the 7-year-old said she felt called to write a letter to everyone in the world so she could share her love of God and lessons on how to live a godly life.
"I didn't have everyone’s address," she said of why that plan didn't work out.
So she decided to write a book instead.
In “The Adventures of Mia and Jace,” Sophia tells stories of a young girl, who happens to be her own age, and her brother. The stories impart lessons of character and integrity.
“It took her five months to write,” said Lamb. “Mia is Sophia and Jace is her 11-year-old brother.”
Other characters in the book are based on Sophia’s toys. There’s her favorite doll, Issy; Bella Bunny, a stuffed animal she’s had since birth; Sophia the Giraffe, a large stuffed animal she got when she was 9 months old; and the talking Rabbit Pearl, another stuffed animal she got for Valentine’s last year.
Sophia writes stories about them to get across the messages she says God wants her to share, like praying when you're afraid.
“God has not given us a spirit of fear, but he has given unto us a spirit of love, a spirit of power and a sound mind,” sings Mia at the end of that particular chapter.
Another chapter deals with following the rules: “Disobedience is wrong because it is against the Bible. Children are told by God to always obey their parents for it is the right thing to do … but if you are stubborn and rebellious, God will not be pleased.”
In other chapters she talks about owning up to your mistakes: “It takes courage to forgive yourself, accept your mistakes and move forward. … No matter what you may go through in life, do not give up on God. He is our present help in times of trouble!”; and sharing the love of God: “Sometimes the best way to tell people about God is to love our enemies, and to be kind to them when they are being mean to us.”
In the last chapter, Sophia writes: “It is important for Christian children to love. Love people who hate you, love people who love you and love everyone around you because God is love.”
Her mom said Sophia wrote it all out in a notebook.
“She wrote down all the titles of the chapters," Lamb said. "She rambled off 37 topics, which we worked together to reduce to 19.”
Most of the writing took place over her school break.
“It started coming out of her like water. … It took her five months,” continued Lamb. “She’s very methodical, practical and thinks before she acts.”
Not surprising, because, according to her book: “Having a work plan is very important because it helps us to manage time, our daily activities and our schoolwork. It will also help us to do the right thing and at the right time.”
Praying to God for wisdom to make right decisions is also one of the lessons imparted by Sophia, who has been educated in the Montessori method from preschool and is currently a second grader at Iberville Elementary Montessori.
With her first book under her belt, Sophia has begun making notes for another, keeping them in a special folder.