The Friends of Oakley Board invites the public to come to the Museum’s meeting room at the Audubon State Historic Site at 10 a.m. May 25, 11788 La. 965 in St. Francisville to hear author Danny Heitman discuss his book "A Summer of Birds." Heitman researched John James Audubon’s stay at Oakley and is the first author to reveal the details of Audubon’s stay there. The event is free and open to the general public.
Membership in the Friends of Oakley runs from January to January but is available at any time and includes a quarterly, hard-copy newsletter and current information about what is going on at Audubon State Historic Site, which features the Oakley House where Audubon stayed in 1821 and its grounds where he created many of his "Birds of America" paintings.
A Friends of Oakley meeting will take place after Heitman’s presentation. All Friends of Oakley who attend may vote for the current slate of officers as well as new members of the board itself.
Heitman’s book "A Summer of Birds," published by the LSU Press, will be available for purchase and for Heitman to autograph copies.