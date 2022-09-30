Movie and television aficionados, you'll want to press pause for this one.
Imagine a 700-square-foot space filled floor to ceiling with memorabilia as small as a skeleton key from the Hollywood premiere of the eponymously-named 2005 horror thriller, to a 4-foot-by-10-foot poster from the 2005 family comedy "Herbie Fully Loaded."
On top of that, all of these entertainment treasures are for sale.
Just head downtown to the Louisiana Film Channel Memorabilia Store, which opened Sept. 19. The building, which also includes a small studio for the channel (its main headquarters are in Baker), is sandwiched between Squeaky Pete's and The Basin Music Hall on Third Street.
Dr. Lucas Fry, general manager of the channel and the new store, has rolled out the red carpet literally (there's one in the foyer), for customers. A cardboard cutout, about Shaquille O'Neal's height, of the Oscar statuette stands guard at the rear of the second room of merchandise. Tip: He makes for a cool selfie spot.
"It's had over a million downloads worldwide," Fry said of the channel, both a broadcast movie channel and by-subscription streaming service. "People just love the Louisiana films. So they started asking if there was any memorabilia, or if they can buy a poster of something like 'Hard Target.'
"Or they'll say, 'I went and saw that plantation (from "Skeleton Key"). Can I buy that poster?'"
So Fry and crew began assimilating possible items to sell and in the process connected with a company out of Los Angeles that had a huge inventory of such memorabilia in storage and for sale. He bought three semi-truckloads of merchandise.
Fry then partnered with curators Ed and Susan Poole, of New Orleans, who've been researching the state's film industry and preserving starry souvenirs of the past for 40-plus years. The Pooles have also written several books on the subject, including "Louisiana Plantations: Real to Reel," for sale at the store along with others about Louisiana film history and movie trivia in general.
In "Louisiana Plantations," you'll learn that the stately home that "The Skeleton Key" star Kate Hudson was traumatized in is Vacherie's Felicity Plantation. Also listed are the structure's history, owners and related info.
"When it gets to the filming, it tells you exactly where they filmed everything, so if you walk around the plantation, you can figure out where the shots are," Fry said.
The store's Louisiana section offers reprints of movie posters and photos, some autographed original photos and studio news release photos from films including "Easy Rider," "Gator Bait" and "Band of Angels." You can also get your hands on coveted lobby cards, the photos which hung in theaters right above the ticket booth. In those display bins are the faces of James Dean, Humphrey Bogart and Clint Eastwood — yes, the "biggies."
And when it comes to posters, if you have one from the Natchitoches-shot classic "Steel Magnolias," you're one lucky fan.
"The leftovers, when they sent them to the movie houses, most got thrown away," Fry explained. "That's why some of them are really collectible. It's very limited as far as how many of those are left, so they get a little pricey."
The good news, "Magnolias" fans, is that Fry will sell you that very poster for $200. He only has four in stock.
And this, movie and TV buffs, is just the tip of the iceberg of what you may find while perusing the store. Prices start in the $5-$10 range.
"People have been coming in," Fry said. "We've been open a week and we've gotten a lot of interest."
Fry said he's depending on foot traffic to make the brick-and-mortar operation, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, succeed, but added that the store's entire inventory is also available for online ordering. For more information, visit louisianafilmchannel.com.
Fry closed with this: "I'm just an old guy with a whole bunch of knowledge of old stuff that I'm trying to share before I leave this earth."