Baton Rouge native Brooks Nader is making a splash in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.
Nader, the 22-year-old daughter of Holland and Breaux Nader and the granddaughter of Kathy and Tom Greene and Anne and Sam Nader, is featured in a two-page spread in the magazine's celebrated issue.
Getting there was a yearlong process, she said.
"I was up against 10,000 other gorgeous applicants," said Nader.
We caught up with the 2015 Episcopal High graduate, who moved to New York in 2017.
How did you end up in New York?
I ended up in New York because I took the chance to leave school (Tulane University) and pursue my career. It was definitely scary, and took a lot of work, but I’m proud of where I am now.
How did you get into modeling?
I was scouted while interning one summer in New York City. I don’t think I ever thought modeling was possible for me. I was never the standard measurements. But once I started modeling, I loved it and once one of the biggest franchises ever (Sport Illustrated Swimsuit) accepted me as I am and believed in me, I really fell in love with it.
Was it easy to say yes to this assignment?
Very easy. Like many, it’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl.
What was the photo shoot like?
The shoot was incredible. It was in the Bahamas, and with a dream crew from the photographers to hair and makeup to the SI editors. It was the best day of my life!
How did your family and friends react when they saw the photos?
My family was thrilled, especially my little sisters, they were really proud which made me so happy.
What’s next?
The sky is the limit. SI swimsuit has opened so many doors for me, and I can’t wait to see what comes next!