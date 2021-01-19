Will LSU football coach Ed Orgeron be showing up on an NBC-TV show in the next month or so?
Orgeron told sports radio host T-Bob Hebert that he'll be depicted in "Young Rock," a seven-episode series about the early life of pro wrestler and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Orgeron was defensive line coach at the University of Miami from 1988-92; Johnson played there from 1990-94.
"There will be a Coach O character on there, so it'll be pretty cool," Orgeron told Hebert Tuesday morning on the "Off the Bench" show on 104.5 FM ESPN Radio.
The subject came up when Hebert asked Orgeron about how Warren Sapp, a Miami star who went on to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 13-year National Football League career, claimed that many of Johnson's wrestling catch-phrases such as "shove it sideways" and "candyass" were lines he picked up from Orgeron, who had a reputation as a high-intensity coach.
"I can confirm some of it, but I won't claim all of it, I promise you," Orgeron said. "We had a good time. I loved those guys. I was different then. I was a young coach, full of vinegar and ready to go every day, obviously."
The "Young Rock" cast list on IMDB.com doesn't show Orgeron being depicted by name, though actor Matt James plays an assistant coach in one episode.
The series premieres at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.