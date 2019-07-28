Students will be heading back to school in the next few weeks, and, while it's an exciting time, it can also bring with it a certain amount of anxiety — especially for those attending school for the first time, making the transition to middle school or heading into high school.
One of the most important, and often most difficult, things parents can do to get their student ready is to institute an appropriate bedtime schedule.
“In the summer, we typically let kids stay up later and sleep later, so you definitely need to start getting them back on a school bedtime schedule,” said Tirza Fernandez-Brazier, director of counseling and guidance for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
For youngsters going to school for the first time, she advised talking to them about what happens on that first day of school.
“That can be very scary,” Fernandez-Brazier said. “If you can, drive by the school or, even better, take a field trip to the school to meet the teacher and/or principal.”
Build a positive relationship with the teacher or teachers at your student’s school, advised Erin Pourciau-Bradford, director of the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Program and I CARE.
“Set goals with the teacher to make sure your child will be ready for each grade transition in elementary school,” she said.
If your student is heading to middle school, experts said the bedtime ritual becomes even more important as a change in school often comes with a big change in routine. Often, starting times are different for elementary and middle schools. In East Baton Rouge, middle school starts at 7:10 a.m., more than an hour earlier than elementary school, which starts at 8:25 a.m.
“Go over their schedules," Fernandez-Brazier said. "They’ll be changing classrooms now so there may be some apprehension.”
Middle school also is a time of adolescent development, Pourciau-Bradford said, which brings mental and physical changes, something parents should have on their radar.
Probably one of the biggest adjustments students have to make is from middle school to high school.
“They’re in the big league now,” Fernandez-Brazier said. “It’s most important that your student is prepared and gets into a routine.”
Parents need to be aware of academic and social expectations of young people as they enter high school, Pourciau-Bradford said.
“Young people are introduced to clubs and organizations and will begin to explore their likes and dislikes as it relates to finding their own identity," she said. "It’s OK for young people to find their way, but parents must help to create boundaries and continue the open dialogue to help them navigate through this journey.”
Elementary school tips
- Ease back on screen time (TV, tablet, phone, computer).
- Talk about what happens at school.
- If your child has friends going to the same school, make a play date prior to the big day.
- Attend meet-and-greet sessions and open houses at your student’s school.
- Be open and honest with your child's teacher throughout the year with continuous dialogue. If something is happening at home (divorce, job loss, etc.) that can affect the student, so let the teacher know.
- Homework is key to your child's academic success. Take it seriously and make your child accountable for doing it.
- Encourage your child to read at least 20 minutes each night.
Middle School tips
- Monitor social media and limit screen time.
- Talk to your student about your belief system, especially when it comes to how to treat others.
- Encourage your children to talk about their feelings. Talk about any misconceptions they might have.
- Make sure your student has all the supplies they need.
- Establish a space where they can do homework.
High School tips
- Attend the school's open house.
- Speak to your student about their responsibilities both at school and home.
- If feasible, encourage participation in after-school activities and clubs.
- Monitor your student's new relationships; set expectations for them.
- Try not to judge, be open to new ideas or ways of doing things. Talk through it.
- Include teens in family events and activities even if they may not seem interested; they still need you and, many times, want to be part of the family dynamic.
- Encourage planning for their future; set goals for after high school, including the school counselor or adviser in the discussion.
The bully factor
Bullying can take many forms: taunts and name-calling, physical threats or harm, spreading rumors and/or other unwanted, aggressive behaviors.
Children in elementary and middle schools are more likely to bully than those in high school, according to StopBullying.gov. However, that mainly applies to physical bullying. Verbal, social and electronic forms of bullying appear to linger well into the high school years.
Tips for dealing with bullies:
- Talk about what constitutes bullying. A partial list includes inappropriate sexual comments, threats to cause harm, intentionally hurting someone's feelings, hitting, pinching and other physical harm. Cyberbullying includes sending, posting or sharing negative, harmful, false or mean content about someone else. It can include sharing personal or private information about someone causing embarrassment or humiliation.
- Encourage youngsters to speak to a trusted adult if they are bullied or see others being bullied.
- Talk about how to stand up to bullies by using humor and saying “stop” directly and confidently.
- Suggest what to do if those actions don’t work, such as walking away.
- Discuss strategies for staying safe, including staying near adults or groups of other youngsters.
- Urge your child to help fellow students who are bullied by showing kindness or getting help.
- Keep the lines of communication open.
- Model how to treat others.