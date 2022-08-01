Neighbors Federal Credit Union’s Project Grants for Public Schools granting program offers project funding for public elementary, middle and high schools throughout a nine-parish service region. The new application period is open through Aug. 31, with decisions announced in September. For more grant details and to apply visit https://www.neighborsfoundation.org/grants-and-programs/project-grants-for-public-schools/. Schools interested in applying for a project grant must be a public or nonprofit charter school operating in one of the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, Ascension, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
To date, PGPS has awarded $75,000 to schools throughout the region impacting over 2,500 students in the first year. Funding was granted for a diverse range of projects including new playground equipment, STEM curriculum kits, and audio-visual equipment. The hope for the grants is to create a lasting impact in school communities and empower teachers and students to educate and learn. To see a video of the projects in action, visit https://youtu.be/tLlPQi6XgGQ.
The mission of the Neighbors Capital Area Foundation is to create and support education-focused and community-driven initiatives in the greater Baton Rouge area. As we grow our initiatives, we seek to become an invaluable educational resource to underserved individuals and groups in our service community through scholarships, grants, and volunteer efforts.
Currently, the Neighbors Capitol Area Foundation primarily raises funds in three ways: NFCU’s Free Cash Back Checking account program where Neighbors donates funds each time a member swipes their debit card; an employee payroll donation program, and an annual sporting clays tournament, Clays for a Cause which this year is being held on Oct. 21 at Bridgeview Gun Club in Port Allen.