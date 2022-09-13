Looking for a dinner that's completely different?
Sign up today for the Birds & Bubbles Dinner at Spoke & Hub, 5412 Government St.
This adventurous night inspired by the classic pairing of fried chicken and Champagne begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring five courses paired with the bubbly.
Reservations are $100 at spokeandhubbr./menu.
Charity wine dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Team Luke Foundation Charity Wine Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7721 Jefferson Highway.
Enjoy seven decadent courses paired perfectly with wine with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Team Luke Foundation.
Tickets are $300 by visiting sevn.ly/xyOak5h3.
Brunching on the River
The Blues Cafe Bar & Grill, 320 Third St., is taking reservations for Brunching on the River, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The brunch will include live music, guest speakers and games.
For reservations, visit thebluescafeonline.com.
Pregame bites
Reservations are open for a Pregame Bites class from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join New Orleans-based chef Celeste Baer in the teaching kitchen prior to the LSU-Mississippi Sate game for some pregame bites with serious style. Tailgate or homegate with make-ahead tips plus ways to create and style bits and nibbles that will score you an entertaining touchdown.
Registration is $95 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/pregame-with-us.
Farm, Food & Cooking
Register now for the Farm, Food & Cooking Tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Ave.
Join Red Stick Spice owner and chef Anne Milneck, along with Lili Courtney, for a daylong food and farm adventure that ends in some delectable cooking fun.
Start the morning at Red Stick Spice with hot tea and hearty breakfast breads. Each student will receive an insulated tote to hold goodies that will be purchased along the way.
Transportation will be via personal vehicles.
You'll also visit with Mushroom Maggie, Fullness Farm and many of the other farmers and artisans at the Farmers Market. There also will be stops at Iverstine Farms Butcher. The day ends back at Red Stick Spice for a cooking class.
Registration is $175 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/farm-food-cooking-tour?.
Empty Bowls
Tickets are on sale for Empty Bowls 2022 at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
Tickets are $22 in celebration of Empty Bowls returning in 2022. Your ticket includes an original, handmade, ceramic bowl of your choice to use that day for your meal.
After the meal, guests will keep the bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world with 100% of the proceeds donated to fighting hunger through the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
There also will be live music and festivities for the entire family, and children age 12 and younger will eat free.
For tickets, visit brfoodbank.org/empty-bowls-ticket-purchase.
Acoustic music
Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar, 1185 Americana Blvd., Zachary, will feature Caitlyn Renee Acoustic at noon Sunday, Sept. 18 for Brunch, Tacos and Tunes. Also, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Caitlyn Rene Acoustic will perform at The Galvez Seafood Company, 40306 La. 42, Prairieville for Wine Wednesday.
For more information, visit agavebluela.com or galvezseafood.com.