Back in the BR groove
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley ("Rock Soldiers," "Into the Night"), original lead guitarist for the rock band KISS, brings his solo act to the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $65. manshiptheatre.org.
Film fun
The summer series Movies & Music on the Lawn returns to the Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Up first, 1924's silent "Sherlock Jr." paired with the sounds of local brass band The Michael Foster Project. General admission is $7. batonrougegallery.org.
Making music
Songs of Survivors, a nonprofit serving at-risk youth and veterans, presents a free songwriting workshop for veterans from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7809 Jefferson Highway, Suite E-3. Lunch will be provided. Attendance is limited to 15. To register, go to SOS4Vets.org.