Although Baton Rouge's Segrest family wasn't victorious on "Family Feud" on Feb. 21, they'll give it another try at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The show airs locally on WGMB, Channel 44.
During the pandemic, many families, including the Crovetto family of Ponchatoula, were asked to stick around for another show if the producers liked their enthusiasm or other aspects of their stage presence. The Crovettos competed on the "Feud" in shows airing November 2020 and April 2021.
In the Segrests' case, showrunners were fascinated by the blended family's story. Competing again on the show will be Brennan Segrest Rodeheaver, her father Dow Segrest; her stepmom Kathryn Segrest, her mom Erin Uffman and stepdad Scott Uffman. And get this — all the exes are best friends, and even vacation togther.
Rodeheaver was the instigator behind her family auditioning for "Family Feud" in October 2019 in New Orleans.
"During that first level (of auditions), you play a fake game," Rodeheaver explained. "We won, but I don't think it mattered if you won, they just wanted to see if you had the energy, which we definitely brought the energy."
The Segrests advanced through the rest of the audition process and were scheduled to film in April of 2020.
"But then the world shut down, so we ended up filming July of 2021, so it's been a long time coming for us to finally be on TV," Rodeheaver said.
The Segrests, like the Crovettos, shot their episodes in Atlanta.
And how was the experience of meeting gregarious comedian/host Steve Harvey?
"He's a celebrity that you would hope would be a certain way and he's exactly how you would expect him to be," Rodeheaver said. "He was super motivational and real and hilarious.
"It was long days (of filming) and he did a full comedy show, it seemed like," she said. "During commercial breaks and in between episodes, he's out there entertaining the other families that are waiting to be filmed, and there's a paid audience so he was entertaining them. And he attributes everything he does to God."
