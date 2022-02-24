Lottery winner 2.24.22

A winning lottery ticket worth over $400,000 was purchased at a Krotz Springs gas station, the Louisiana Lottery said Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo via Louisiana Lottery. 

Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a St. Landry Parish gas station is the lucky winner of over $400,000. 

The winning Easy 5 ticket was sold at Morrow Exxon Footmart on Highway 190 in Krotz Springs, the Louisiana Lottery said on Twitter. 

The jackpot-winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing is worth $421,488. 

Check out the winning numbers here