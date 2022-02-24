Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a St. Landry Parish gas station is the lucky winner of over $400,000.
The winning Easy 5 ticket was sold at Morrow Exxon Footmart on Highway 190 in Krotz Springs, the Louisiana Lottery said on Twitter.
The jackpot-winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing is worth $421,488.
JACKPOT!!! A $421,488 jackpot-winning #Easy5 ticket for Wednesday's drawing sold at Morrows Exxon Foodmart on Highway 190 in Krotz Springs! https://t.co/IkAapNYKae pic.twitter.com/17y7XSjkfg— Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) February 24, 2022
Check out the winning numbers here.