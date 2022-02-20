Four distinguished LSU Laboratory School alumni were honored at the University Laboratory School Foundation’s annual Distinguished Cubs Celebration on Feb. 12 at the LSU Foundation’s Center for Philanthropy.
Dr. Catherine Bushnell, ’67, senior investigator of pain and integrative neuroscience with the National Institute Health in Bethesda, Maryland; and Dr. Shauna Ryder Diggs, ’87, the founder of CosmedicDerm, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, were inducted into the Academic Hall of Distinction.
Inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame were former U-High and Millsaps College football great Dr. Jason Ledbetter, ’90, with the Privia Medical Group in Dallas/Fort Worth, and former U-High and LSU tennis great Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, ’76, with the Surgical Specialty Center in Baton Rouge.
The event included a reception, followed by the induction ceremony. Andy Blumberg, ’98, ULS Foundation chairman, welcomed attendees and introduced ULS Director Kevin George, who provided remarks about and reflection on the school. Academic Hall of Distinction member, Rolfe McCollister, ’73, served as master of ceremonies.
U-High alumni are encouraged to nominate fellow alumni by emailing ulsfoundation@lsu.edu for nomination forms.
Torchbearer Beta hosts Preceptor Pi Chapter
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi entertained Preceptor Pi Chapter Feb. 13 in Virginia Huffman's home, which was decorated for Valentine’s Day.
Guests were Sarah Zeringue, Beth Toups, Dionne Toups, Jenny Jones, Mary Cornelius and Jennie Bourgeois. The attendees played a game to get to know one another. Each person selected an either/or question such as “Would you rather be swallowed head first or feet first if you were eaten alive?” After serving refreshments of a heart-shaped red velvet cake, poor man’s punch, fruit and chocolate candy hearts, the attendees played Beta Sigma Phi Jeopardy. The winner received a red heart-shaped coffee cup. All players received a Beta Sigma Phi torch and a gift bag.
The next day, Torchbearer Beta members Jean Leyda, Suzanne Ishler, Verlyne LeBlanc and Huffman attended the Beta Sigma Phi City Council Sweetheart Style Show and Luncheon at the Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs. Lambda Master was the event chair, Xi Gamma Iota co-chaired and Preceptor Alpha Eta assisted the event. The 2022 Sweethearts were Huffman, Torchbearer Beta; Mary Salbador, Lambda Master; Karen Kimball, Mu Master; Vickie Theriot, Laureate Alpha Alpha; Lynn Robbins, Preceptor Alpha Tea; Ruth Mannen, Preceptor Beta Epsilon; Sarah Zeringue, Preceptor Pi; Audrey Houston, Xi Delta Chi; Sue Seifert, Xi Gamma Iota; and Samantha Rothschild, Lambda Sigma.
Melissa Darensbourg served as mistress of ceremonies and each chapter’s sweetheart modeled clothes from Chico’s Towne Center. The members had hors d’oeuvres and desserts.