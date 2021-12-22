Buh-bye, 2021. Come on in, 2022.
It all goes down Friday, Dec. 31, at the stroke of midnight. If curling up on the sofa with "New Year's Rockin' Eve" isn't your cup of tea (or glass of Champagne, in this case), there are plenty of options in the Baton Rouge area for getting out and celebrating the start of a new year. And it starts with the kids.
Noon Year's Eve
Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive, is throwing a kid-friendly Noon Year’s Eve party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Just because they won't be awake at midnight doesn't mean the little ones can't see a ball drop Times Square style. The museum's handcrafted New Year's ball will descend at noon and include a balloon drop.
In addition, there will be special programming detailing different ways other countries around the world mark New Year's.
Cost is $14, the museum's regular admission price; and free for members. Space is limited, so registration is strongly suggested, at knockknockmuseum.org/noonyearseve.
Red Stick Rising
The children can also get in on downtown's Red Stick Revelry with this mini-version from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd., and North Boulevard Town Square.
Planned are storytelling, arts activities and a performance by Clay Achee, creator of Ziggy and the Junkyard Band, and his puppets.
The kids will also watch the Red Stick (ball) rise to its place atop the media beacon at the Square at noon, followed by an "Auld Lang Syne" singalong.
Revelry's return
After staging a virtual celebration in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Red Stick Revelry is back this year as a live event at the Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St.
The event, touted as Baton Rouge's official New Year's Eve celebration, kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs through midnight.
Listen to live music by multi-genre high-energy dance band Press 1 for English and jazz band The Michael Foster Project, and watch two all-new laser light shows and fireworks at midnight.
For more information, visit redstickrevelry.com.
Elsewhere in the area
L'AUBERGE EVENT CENTER: 777 L'Auberge Ave., 11 p.m., music by dance band Capital City Soul, open bar. $45 at ticketmaster.com.
HILTON BATON ROUGE CAPITOL CENTER HOTEL: 201 Lafayette St., "Great Gatsby"-themed party, four DJs, open bar, skyline views of the river, hors d'oeuvres for VIP guests and casino night. Various party/hotel stay packages $69 to $695 at vipnightlife.com.
CROWNE PLAZA: 4728 Constitution Ave., performances by Chase Tyler Band and The Eddie Smith Band. Event/room packages start at $189 at (225) 925-2244.
TSUNAMI SUSHI: 100 Lafayette St., sixth floor, tented terrace, outside bar, DJ, buffet, premium fireworks viewing, $100 at eventbrite.com.
RED STICK SOCIAL: 1503 Government St., 8 p.m.to 2 a.m., music by The Southdown Souls with Chris LeBlanc, $15-$100 at eventbrite.com.
THE TRADEMARK: 326 Third St., 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Cindy's NYE Birthday Player's Ball Tribute To The '70s with Cindy Delpit and DJ Mario, free food and open bar. $40-$400 at eventbrite.com.
HENRY TURNER JR.'S LISTENING ROOM: 2733 North St., 8 p.m. to midnight, with music by Henry Turner Jr. & the Listening Room All-Stars and special guests. $25, includes buffet and Champagne toast. henryslisteningroom.com.
DEAD POET NIGHTCLUB: 623 E. Boyd Drive, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., masquerade party, $20-$650 at eventbrite.com.
GONZALES CIVIC CENTER: 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, 8:30 p.m., Backin' the Blue '22 with the Gonzales FOP, music by Ryan Foret. $50 at eventbrite.com.
SOUTHERN RHYTHM VENUE & ENTERTAINMENT: 51494 La. 16, Denham Springs, 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., music by Ampersand, $10 to $25 at eventbrite.com.
WE THE PARTY: 10022 Greenwell Springs Road, 9 p.m., hosted by Antoine Trent Paris and Whitney, $10 at eventbrite.com.