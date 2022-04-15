Maybe Charity is too sweet for her own good.

She falls for a guy who takes all of her money, then she falls for the right guy who steals her heart.

But through it all, she never gives up hope.

"Her name says it all — Charity Hope Valentine," said Jenny Ballard, Theatre Baton Rouge's artistic director. "She's giving, she wants to be loved and she never gives up hope of getting out."

That is, getting out of the Flamingo Ballroom, where Charity is a taxi dancer. And it's where her story begins when Theatre Baton Rouge opens the musical "Sweet Charity" on Friday, April 22, at its Main Stage.

Ballard is directing the show, which premiered Jan. 29, 1966, in Broadway's Palace Theatre. Bob Fosse was both its director and choreographer, and his wife and muse Gwen Verdon starred as Charity.

Neil Simon wrote the musical's book, based on Frederico Fellini's 1957 Italian film, "Nights of Cabiria," but here's the really interesting part: The music was written by Cy Coleman.

Don't recognize the name? Well, ever heard the song "Hey Fightin' Tigers?" It's LSU's rendition of Coleman's song "Hey Look Me Over" from the 1960 musical "Wildcat." He later granted LSU special rights to the tune.

Now that you know the rest of Coleman's story, you can go to Theatre Baton Rouge to watch Charity's story with Victoria Clement singing his songs in the leading role.

And though Natalie Baily Smith is the choreographer, the dance numbers belong to Fosse.

"They're all strange and quirky dances," said Carley Magette, lead dancer in the musical's show-stopping "The Rich Man's Frug" trio of dances in the Pompeii Club. "Fosse choreographed these dances with small moves, and they look easy, but they're hard to do. They require awkward body positions, and after doing them, my legs are on fire every night after rehearsal."

Perhaps the most memorable dance in the Frug trio is "The Aloof" with its lead dancer flinging around a long ponytail, but the musical's most haunting number happens in the beginning, when the Fandango Ballroom's taxi dancers gather behind a bar to proposition prospective costumers with the song "Hey Big Spender."

Each dancer strikes a jaded yet desperate pose in the Fandango's darkness with hopes of landing a partner with money. But their dream is to escape.

"The trouble is that they're stuck," Ballard said. "They don't have a way out, and they all secretly admire Charity for daring to try to get out. We've tried to design two worlds on stage — the dark Fandango and that of the rest of the world that everyone else sees. I think we were successful in doing that."

Meanwhile, Clement takes the audience on Charity's journey, from an accidental date with famous actor Vittorio Vidal, played by Jason Breaux, to falling in love with bumbling accountant Oscar Lindquist, played by Jonathan Thomas.

Now, this is where the mood could darken as it did in Fosse's version of the story. But Ballard and her crew have chosen a different path.

"We're looking more to the Broadway revival and keeping it light," assistant director Matt Miyagi said. "It has an Austin Powers vibe to it with that 1960s kind of humor."

Adding to that humor is Lawrence Burgess, in his first musical, playing the part of hipster preacher Daddy Brubeck, a part immortalized by Sammy Davis Jr. in the film.

And while Clement has no problem keeping Charity upbeat, her Fandango Ballroom friends, Nickie, played by Brooke Couvillion, and Helene, played by Nia Skipper, keep Charity grounded in harsh reality. Still, they're happy for Charity when Oscar proposes marriage, and they envy her when she finally quits the Fandango Ballroom.

But as lovable as Oscar is, even he can't live up to the promise of something better.

"I think Oscar's problem in the end isn't that he's ashamed of Charity," Thomas said. "It's that he's ashamed of feeling shame."

So, will Charity have prospects of a better life in the end? Maybe.

"We present Charity as someone who perseveres," Clement said. "She has herself, her wits and the ability to do this. She is, after all. Charity Hope Valentine."

Sweet Charity

WHEN: Friday through Sunday, April 22-24, and Thursday through Sunday, April 28-May 1. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.

TICKETS/INFO: Tickets are $25-35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.