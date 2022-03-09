Calvin Ramsey could have set his 2016 drama, "The Green Book," in Baton Rouge or any other city listed in Victor Hugo Green's "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
Instead, he chose Jefferson City, Missouri, to represent all the places listed in the guide for Black travelers. Then, a revelation unfolds there shedding light on how differences sometimes aren't so different.
And how oppression isn't always categorized by color.
Travelers simply called Green's book "The Green Book," not for his name but for its green cover. It listed safe places for Black travelers to lodge, eat and get gas between 1936 and 1966.
Private homes were among the listings, which, in Ramsey's story, included the fictional residence of Dan and Barbara Davis. This is where the story will begin when UpStage Theatre opens "The Green Book" Saturday on its stage at 1713 Wooddale Blvd.
Director Ava Brewster Turner emphasizes that Ramsey's story is not that of the 2018 Oscar-winning film of the same title.
"When you say 'The Green Book,' the first thing people relate to is the movie," Turner said. "This play has absolutely nothing to do with the movie. They're two totally different stories."
Turner also is founder of UpStage Theatre, which kicks off its 20th season with the show. The company did a reading of "The Green Book" in November at the Capitol Park Museum as part of the festivities surrounding the museum's exhibit, "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
Now local theatergoers will have a chance to see what happens when an unexpected traveler upends the Davises' preparations to house writer W.E.B. Dubois, who is scheduled to lecture at a local university.
"Dan and Barbara Davis' home is listed in 'The Green Book,' and, of course, they've been hosting travelers for some time," Turner said. "And on this particular weekend, the community is expecting a lecture from Dr. W.E.B. Dubois, so everybody is so excited."
Dan, played by Tony King, is an attorney. Barbara, portrayed by Kyla Bates, is the local university's librarian. As she readies her home, an unexpected guest shows up and he isn't a Black traveler. He's a Jewish Holocaust survivor.
"Thus, we have a span of events that happen due to his arrival," Turner said.
The visitor is Jacob Lansky, played by Dean Schwarzkoff. He appears about the same time as Capt. George Smith, played by Gardner Clark, and his wife Jacqueline, played by Anrea Williams.
Rounding out the travelers is Keith Chenault, played by Michael Wilson. Keith is an advertisement salesman for Green. He's also the traveler who finally engages in deep conversation with Jacob.
So, basically, Keith and Jacob kind of run into each other, and there's this initial animosity," Wilson said. "But then the two characters start talking, and they see that they're both kind of living in a parallel universe."
After all, Jacob isn't always welcome in places where people have the same skin color as his, which is why he consulted The Green Book for safe lodging.
"He's just trying to use what resources he has," Schwarzkoff said. "He's a Holocaust survivor trying to make sense of the new world that he's entered."
But his presence causes conflict.
Keith recognizes that he and Jacob have experienced bigotry and exclusion from society.
"They find common ground," Wilson said. "They're both survivors of this time in our history, and they're both very resilient. And you can see that reflected their dialogue."
Meanwhile, Keith has another confrontation, though not contentious. The Davis' 16-year-old daughter, Neea, played by Sharell Steven, has developed an instant crush on him, which translates into some comic relief.
There's also the reality of the times, as represented by the Smiths. Capt. George Smith is an officer in the U.S. Army traveling to his new assignment at a different Army base.
He may be an officer, but that doesn't guarantee him the same traveling rights as White people. The captain didn't know of The Green Book's existence until he reached Jefferson City, then knocked on the Davises' door.
"Playing Dan Davis really was more than just eye-opening, it touched me to see that not only is this character experiencing this, but many of my ancestors also experienced this, and it allowed me to see things from their perspective," King said.
'The Green Book'
UpStage Theatre's 20th-anniversary season-opener
3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
UpStage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Blvd.
$25 at (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.