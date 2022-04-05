About once in a blue moon, I meet someone new who feels like an old friend.
That’s the way my lunch with Baton Rouge designer Albert Nolan was. Within five minutes, we were completing each other’s sentences and seemed to have an understanding of each other that typically comes with time.
Maybe it’s because we’re about the same age. Maybe it’s because we grew up about 75 miles from each other in towns roughly the same size in rural Mississippi. Maybe it’s because we both loved those small towns but also know what it meant to feel like an outsider there.
Maybe it’s because we both adore our mamas, even still.
“I’ve always been a mama’s boy,” Nolan said during our lunch at Mansurs on the Boulevard, the place he picked for our Baton Rouge Classic lunch. “This place is dependable and delicious.”
He ordered the day’s special, fish tacos. I ordered the seared tuna salad with a wasabi-cucumber dressing.
Nolan moved to Baton Rouge after he finished graduating with a degree in interior design and a minor in musical theater at the University of Southern Mississippi — and jumped in with both feet. He loves the place and it has loved him back.
He spent eight years working in the design field before partnering with his fellow designer and good friend Kimberly Kimble Abel in 1996 to open Nolan-Kimble Interiors. Success followed their decision. Even so, Abel decided to focus on her family and sold her portion of the business to Nolan who has won a bevy of design awards along the way.
However much he shines in the design field, his time on stage with Theatre Baton Rouge often steals the show, according to everyone I’ve met who knows him.
Nolan loves being a part of the theater community — and I love theater, so we had plenty to discuss there. He’s also a big fan of Mexican food, and my husband is one of the best Mexican food cooks around — so there was plenty of ground to cover there, too.
Just from the number of people he knew in the restaurant, I could tell that Nolan had moved here and made the place his home. Since my husband and I just moved to town, I asked him for advice in adjusting to life in Baton Rouge. In my experience, his common sense answer sums up the secret to making a place a home — put yourself out there and get involved.
When our food arrived, both dishes were beautiful and his fish tacos were particularly bountiful. We both dug in. His tacos were delicious. The seared tuna on my salad was also perfectly prepared. However, I should have asked about that aforementioned wasabi-cucumber dressing because the emphasis was on the wasabi! Granted, I’m a wasabi fan, but this was next-level wasabi. The good news is that one bite of the lettuce completely cleared my sinuses.
We talked about his thoughts on design and trends — and the difference between a trend and genuine design.
Then the waitress reappeared and asked, “Would you like to hear about our desserts?”
Nolan’s ears perked up — as did mine.
Mansurs’ desserts were a huge win. I ordered the vanilla bean crème brulee and he had the Louisiana Lust, a chocolate chip and pecan pie served warm with a chocolate glaze. Both were winners.
By the time we finished, I felt like I had a new friend. Because we lingered over lunch, he didn’t have time but gallantly assisted me to my car with my scooter and broken leg before running off to meet his mother and sisters who were driving into town from Mississippi.
I smiled as I drove away imagining the Mississippi lilt of their conversations — and I’m smiling still about the lovely ways we learned over lunch that our lives intersected.
I love the way sharing a meal can do that — and can’t wait to share another one with my new friend.