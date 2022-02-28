My wife seems to be fearful of water now that her Alzheimer's disease is progressing. How can I make her more comfortable at bath time?
Water is clear and invisible. Many individuals with Alzheimer's no longer perceive water the way we all do. Thus, this clear, invisible water is unknown to them and oftentimes a source of great fear.
Doctors recommend older adults have a minimum of two baths weekly to reduce chances of infection, but bathing remains one of the greatest challenges of caregivers for their loved ones. Too often, caregivers start the bath by using a hand-held shower attachment and the caregiver allows the water to hit the head of his/her loved one before getting him/her directly under the water. Water hitting the head is very disconcerting to an individual with Alzheimer's, often scaring him/her and causing much resistance. It is a good idea to turn the water to a low, warm stream, and using the hand-held shower attachment, let the water hit the feet first and then gently trickle over the hands, then the arms. Use a calm and gentle tone of voice and a gentle hand while you are guiding and explaining your steps to your wife. Let her know in advance when you are going to wash her hair, always starting in the back of the head, not the top or around the face. Depending on her capabilities, allow her to do as much as possible in washing herself.
If your wife is reluctant and resistant to baths, which is very normal in the progression of Alzheimer’s, try to make it sound like a routine, something she has done every Thursday, for example. Once she concedes, you can offer her some positive reinforcement, such as going out for a nice breakfast or the treat of a favorite dessert. Through all the process, continue to praise and compliment her. This positive behavior modification can become a usual practice, thus reducing your wife’s fear of water and/or bathing. Remember, also, to have everything ready in the bathroom — soap, shampoo, towels, washcloth, etc. — all laid out and ready to go. Also, check the bathroom temperature and even put on some soft music. Further, you may want to have a scented candle, such as lavender, to promote a calming environment. And, honor the particular time and manner your wife always used to bathe. If she bathed in the morning before breakfast, then stick to that schedule. If she was a shower person, then you should accommodate that routine, unless there are medical and/or physical issues that are restrictive. Additionally, remember to use appropriate safety equipment such as shower/bathtub grab bars, stools, etc.
An affected individual's fear of water and/or bathing can decrease with patience, creativity and flexibility on the part of the caregiver. With practice and understanding your wife’s likes and dislikes at bath time, you can help ease her anxieties and apprehensions.