SATURDAY
BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: 11 a.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. Enjoy an end-of-summer celebration with food and fun.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: 6 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Explore the Downtown Lafayette Cultural District as art galleries display works by local and regional artists.
THE ROSIE AWARDS: 6:30 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette.
FOXX LIVE IN CONCERT: 9 p.m., Delta Grand II, 314 Jefferson St., Lafayette.
SUNDAY
ACADIAN CULTURE DAY: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Explore how the Acadian community maintains its heritage. Free.
LAROYCE HAWKINS: 7 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St, Lafayette. Lafayette Comedy presents comedian and actor LaRoyce Hawkins, of NBC'S "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire." $10.
MONDAY
SCREENING — "DAMSEL": 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by Abigail Isaacoff and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Tina Girouard: Parts Known and Unknown," "Artists' Alliance Revisited 2018," "Shelf Life," "Evan Koch: Laminae Verso" and "Benjamin Guidry-Azonal." acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Marina Zurkow: Mesocosm" through Aug. 15, "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18; "Spotlight on Francis Pavy" through July 28; and "Your Town: A History of Culture and Community" through Sept. 1. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
