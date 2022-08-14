I’m showing my age in sharing that I still remember hearing a human voice when calling a store or an office.
It’s been a long time since I actually reached a real person instead of a digital robot.
Each time I receive the greeting, "Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed," I’m reminded of my own life and the changes over the decades with which I have been blessed.
Yes, as I've aged my "options" have changed and I trust they will continue doing so!
Many years ago, I was able to run, or really "trot," in a 5K race in downtown Baton Rouge. Not so true now.
A long time ago, I could see quite well with "regular" spectacles. I believe I now have trifocals, with regular retina checkups every year.
How well I remember walking around the LSU lakes or riding my bicycle; now I’m more likely to enjoy a very careful drive in my car to view the scenery.
Yes, "my options" have changed, as my life has evolved over 80 years soon, with thanks to the Source of Life and Goodness.
I’m really grateful that as my years have swiftly disappeared, I am still here and yes, I am still changing "my options!"
Now, I enjoy a few moments of quiet meditation much more than earlier in my life.
In the same manner, I cherish even more the friends with which I am blessed, as too many of my colleagues, neighbors and very close friends have passed.
I hope I am becoming a better listener … to my wife, my daughters, my most wonderful son-in-law and my dearly precious granddaughters.
Certainly my taste in reading has evolved over the years. I’ve moved from nonfiction to the enjoyment of novels and personal memoirs.
In my rabbinic professional life, I believe that somehow I am exercising my option to become more attentive to those who are ill, especially those in the later years of their life, as I enter my own eighth decade with buckets of gratitude.
I usually "opt" for walking instead of trotting, and I frequently choose to just quietly sit in a nearby park to enjoy sunrise or sunset, two of my favorite moments each day.
Yes, my "options have changed.“
I truly am listening carefully to all the options life gives me with great eagerness, welcoming each as they appear on my horizon.
Rabbi Weinstein lives in Baton Rouge.