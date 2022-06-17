When my dad, Rene Carrouche, was 52, he sold his business (Kenner Auto Supply) and retired, which gave him and my mom, Camille, more time to travel.
On a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, they visited a candle shop where they dipped the white candle forms into colored vats of wax right before your eyes and that got them hooked on candle-making. Returning home to Metairie, my dad started a correspondence class on candle-making (there was no internet). He began working on a formula to make a wax candle that would only melt when the wick was lit. Two- and three-part molds were handcrafted just for our shop. Dad perfected the formula and was able to guarantee customers their money back if the candle lost its shape in the heat. Candles were shipped all over the United States and traveled across the country in trunks of cars, and no replacements were ever needed!
Dad loved people and couldn’t stay retired. He and mom decided to open a candle/gift shop with friends Helen and Boyer Thompson. It was the ’70s, so where better than the French Quarter to start their new business? The first shop was located at 633 Toulouse St. off Royal Street. After a year, they were able to move around the corner to 606 Royal St. and named the shop Rene’s Wax Creations. Rent was $600, so they had to sell a lot of candles to support the shop, and they did. Our garage became the production room where every morning Dad poured the perfected formula of white paraffin into molds, and every evening we delivered them to the shop.
In the shop, there were six vats of color and customers could watch their selection lowered into the vat by a long wick while they waited. We also sold scented votive candles, decorative rings and other candle accessories.
I was in eighth grade when the shop opened, and I worked there on Saturdays. It was an eye-opening experience for me. On Fridays during my high school years, my friends and I would catch the Airline or Metairie Road bus after school to visit the shop. We loved walking in the Quarter. We liked to visit the hippie shop that sold incense, Millie’s Gift Shop and the A&P grocery store on the corner of Royal and St. Peter, where we would buy ice cream sandwiches.
I enjoyed those years growing up in the French Quarter — lots of sights and experiences for a teenager. I treasure the memories of my dad the candle-maker and the candle shop in the Quarter. I met many interesting people and made many friends.
I have one of every candle Dad made on display in my home. They're all still in perfect shape even after many years in my mom’s hot attic!
— Gieger lives in Metairie.