When Jim Rieger married Cindy Rau in 2009, they weren’t worried about their college sports allegiances coming into conflict. After all, how often does LSU play Michigan State in anything — much less with something important on the line?
“They’ve come close (to playing) a few times in bowl games,” said Cindy Rieger, 39, an instructor at University Laboratory School and a 2001 LSU alumna. “It’s something I’ve wanted to see, but I never thought I’d ever see them play basketball against each other.”
But play they will at 6:09 p.m. Friday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, with a trip to the Eastern Regional finals on the line.
“Basketball — especially Michigan State basketball — has been the sport I really followed over the years,” said Jim Rieger, 37, an investigator with the U.S. Labor Department who graduated from Michigan State in 2004. “I was in shock when it turned out they would play each other this year. It just doesn’t happen in any sports.”
Not since they’ve been together, anyhow.
The football teams played in the 1995 Independence Bowl, with LSU winning 45-26. The men’s basketball teams met in the 1979 Sweet 16, with the Spartans prevailing 87-71 on their way to a national championship.
Jim Rieger, who moved to Baton Rouge a year after graduation and met his wife, is a committed enough of a fan to have attended Michigan State’s Final Four appearances in 2005, 2009 (two weeks before his wedding), 2010 and 2015. When the Spartan football team played in the 2014 Rose Bowl, its first such appearance in 26 seasons, he took his then-pregnant wife with the agreement that their daughter’s name would include Rose if Michigan State won. The Spartans beat Stanford 24-20, and Jennifer Rose Rieger, now 5, got her middle name.
"I must say that there are not too many women that would let their soon-to-be husband travel about 1,200 miles away for an unexpected, last-minute guys trip about two weeks before their wedding," Jim Rieger said. "But Cindy knew how much seeing MSU play in the Final Four in Detroit would mean to me, and she didn’t hesitate to give me the OK to go — at least not to me."
The couple also attends LSU football, basketball and baseball games. Cindy Rieger would rather the Tigers and Spartans were meeting on the football field.
“I was always a good smack talker if it came to football because I knew LSU would always beat Michigan State in football,” she said. “But the basketball team this year, I hadn’t really had my eye on them too much. But my co-workers really got me into it with (U-High graduate) Skylar Mays being on the team. They’re amazing.”
“Her allegiance is with LSU, no doubt,” her husband said. “She knows how passionate I am with Michigan State. Before Friday, it’s never been a deal. She could root for them along with me.”
While the adults’ allegiances are set in stone, the next generation is more flexible.
“I love LSU, but I’m going to root for Michigan State because I’ve been watching Michigan State basketball games since I was a baby with Daddy,” said James, 7, their oldest child.
Justin, 2, is still too young to have a favorite.
“Jennifer, who are you rooting for?” Jim Rieger asked his daughter.
“Michigan State,” she said.
“Really?” her surprised mom responded. “Really?”
The family plans to watch the game from a local Walk-On’s Restaurant. Some other local Michigan State fans will be there to keep Jim Rieger from being isolated.
“The smack talk will be going strong,” he promised.
“It would be so awesome to see them win. It would be so awesome,” Cindy Rieger said. “We’re a football town. It would be so great to see LSU stand out.”