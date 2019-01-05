It was about 20 years ago, when I first started hearing these words: “At your age, Mom, you shouldn't be climbing ladders,” or, “Do you think buying a townhouse with all the bedrooms upstairs, is a good idea?”
Then I was reminded that at “my age,” a fall could be serious.
Keeping that thought in mind, I was very careful during each trip I took. Walking on cobblestone streets in Europe and Asia is not always safe. Especially the ancient streets of Ephesis and Istanbul were a challenge. Each step I took on The Ghost and Graveyard Tour in Boston late at night kept me alert.
And then it happened.
Leaving church, going through a door I had walked through at least a thousand times, I tripped and catapulted into the rose bed. And yes, it was serious — a fractured rib.
After a painful six-week recovery, I was soon back to my normal self. Or so I thought.
Then began the shoulder and arm pain along with weakness in my hands.
The doctor said, “At your age, it is more than likely bone spurs or arthritis.”
Thus began the protocol for that diagnosis. After several weeks of treatment with no improvement, an MRI was ordered.
Diagnosis: Peyton Manning neck injury. What? I'm the most unathletic person you will every meet. A football injury, at that.
After being warned by the neurosurgeon that another fall could be catastrophic, I carefully watched every step I took until the time of surgery.
After a successful surgery, the four-month recovery time really tried my patience.
I still carefully watch each step and make sure to hold on to hand rails on steps. Those voices in my head keep reminding me, “at your age Mom, a fall can be serious.”
P.S. — It ended my football career.
— Parsons lives in St. Francisville
