Dr. Karl Roider, LSU professor emeritus, will speak on the war in Ukraine at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Osher Long Life Learning (OLLI) at LSU will present the event, which is open to OLLI members and nonmembers at no charge.
Roider’s presentation will cover the invasion's deep roots in the way Vladimir Putin views Russian history. The talk will be an effort to understand Russian expansion over the centuries and Ukraine's role in it through maps, according to a news release.
Roider taught history at LSU for 45 years. His upper-division classes included the history of Eastern Europe, history of the Balkans and World War I. He served as dean of the former College of Arts and Sciences through the 1990s and retired as alumni professor and dean emeritus in 2014.