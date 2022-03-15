Ross Muggivan has taken to Louisiana like an Irishman to Guinness. He's been in the state since 2003, long enough to have lost a lot of his Irish lilting brogue.
Still though, there are things he misses from his native land — and those things became exaggerated when the professionally trained chef left his job running an Irish pub in New Orleans and moved to Lafayette.
Firstly, there was no Irish pub in Lafayette — and an Irishman needs a pub to watch his soccer. Secondly, he needed the nonexistent Irish pub to serve a full Irish breakfast, replete with Irish sausage.
Muggivan decided the easiest thing to do was to build an Irish pub in his home — so, he did.
Then there was the problem of the traditional Irish sausage. Muggivan says importing the real thing was far too expensive and the brands he found available “taste like (insert Irish expletive of choice here).”
So, he did what he was trained to do in culinary school in Limerick City. He figured out how to make it himself.
“This is what Irish people miss the most — the sausage, bangers and mash,” he says, as he mixes the ground meat and spices by hand in his Lafayette home’s kitchen. The Pogues play in the background from the Irish pub just beyond the door and an image from the book of Kells, tattoo-form, circles his right wrist . “It’s trial and error. I’m remembering the flavor and trying to get it right. It’s got marjoram, salt, white pepper, nutmeg, mace, ginger powder and rusk in it for sure.”
Muggivan, originally from County Clare, Ireland, experiments with the binding agent he uses for the Irish sausage he makes in Louisiana. Usually, he uses bread crumbs. However, while he demonstrates the process March 9, he opts to use a protein powder he found online.
Muggivan uses anywhere from seven to 14 pounds of pork shoulder, and aims for the sausage mixture to be about 70% meat and 30% fat. He keeps the meat almost frozen because it’s easier to cut into bits that way. He used to order the natural hog casings online, but then his wife found them in the outdoor section at Academy Sports.
“I make the sausage for myself and a few friends,” he says.
Even though he no longer works as a chef, he still likes to cook.
“We have supper club here. I make fish and chips and everyone enjoys the pub here,” he says with a nod over his shoulder to the room behind him, where The Dubliners are now playing from the speaker behind the bar.
Once he runs the meat and fat through the grinder and into a large plastic tub, he adds some water, the spices and the binding agent. Then he gives the mixture a good mix using both hands to blend the spices evenly throughout.
“I’m not sure if I could live in any other place in America from a culinary aspect,” Muggivan says of his adopted Louisiana home as he places the ground meat into a sausage stuffer, slips on the hog casing and expertly cranks out the sausage, twists them into perfect links and then hangs them to dry on hooks above his kitchen sink.
“You have to hang them for a day before you cook them. Then you just cook them in a skillet,” he explains.
When asked how St. Patrick’s Day in the States compares to back home, he says, “The parades are better here. They’re more interactive — everybody is suddenly Irish.”
On the other hand, Muggivan says that some American St. Patrick’s Day celebrations amount to nothing more than “music and green stuff.”
In Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day, Muggivan said he would typically get up, go to church and then to a pub and drink all day.
Until COVID-19, he was able to go back home almost every year.
“Living in another place makes you know that life is not like it is in the movies,” he says as he hangs the last chain of sausage links to dry. Then, he begins picking the air pockets with a needle.
Simon Wooster, who also lives in Lafayette but is originally from England, is a big fan of the sausage Muggivan makes.
“Before, I’d occasionally buy sausage from the International Market in New Orleans,” Wooster says. “Other than that, I’d pretty much just have them when I’d go back to the UK. Ross has gotten his recipe pretty close to what I’m used to. They’re delicious.”
Wooster was born in Gloucester, England, and has lived in Louisiana for 20 years.
“The English and Irish, once we leave that part of the world, we’re friends,” Muggivan says.
He advises others to give at-home sausage making a whirl — and to try his recipes for traditional Irish Soda Bread, Guinness Stew and Fish & Chips.
“If you know what you’re looking for, try making your own,” he says. “I know how to cook and don’t use recipes. I recommend experimenting with flavors, tasting and continuing with trial and error.”