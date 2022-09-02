All are invited to the First Wednesday Eucharistic Adoration at 10 a.m. until noon on Sept. 7 at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. The event gives parishioners and visitors meaningful time for personal prayer and meditation in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament located in the east transept of the cathedral church.
Following adoration, the Cathedral daily noon Mass will be offered. For more information, contact the Cathedral Parish Office at (225) 387-5928 or email office@cathedralbr.org.
Annual community prayer breakfast
The annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with the theme "New Times, New Hope, New Balance."
The event will be held at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway, in Baton Rouge. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served.
Tickets are $22 and will be available at the Interfaith Federation office at 3112 Convention St., between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays. Deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 5. RSVP required. For more information, go to ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.
Heroes of Faith with Steve Ray
Join Steve Ray at 7 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center, 17560 George O'Neal Road. He will share stories of St. John the Evangelist, Peter the first Pope, and Saul the Pharisee.
Tickets are $60, includes continental breakfast and lunch. Seating is limited. Visit cypressspringsprayercenter.org for more information.