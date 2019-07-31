FRIDAY
SOCIAL MEDIA BREAKFAST — BRANDING WITH EVAN DANIELS: 7:30 a.m., Opportunity Machine, 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Q-and-A, troubleshoot, brainstorm ideas for your business, and talk about new developments in social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
THE PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR: 8 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Paramount's Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multi-media laser and light show, featuring the original master recordings. The Laser Spectacular has become a cultural phenomenon, carrying fans away on a mind-expanding journey, driven by cutting-edge laser, lighting and video effects.
SATURDAY
SKETCH COMEDY WRITING WORKSHOP BY KEVIN MCDONALD: 10 a.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. This workshop with Kevin McDonald is a writers workshop. Participants will arrive with a comedy sketch they have written, which will be work-shopped by McDonald and the group, with active time for re-writes.
LES MAINS GUIDÉES — HOW TO TIT'FER: 11 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Learn a craft from the Acadian, Creole and Native American ways of life.
SUNDAY
LES MARCHÉS DU VILLAGE ACADIEN: 9 a.m., LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. Will feature a food truck/vendor at each event serving up brunch treats for purchase. A local band will be playing live music and mimosas will be served.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Allison Hotard. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones