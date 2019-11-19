Rain or shine, the festival must go on. And so it will on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, for the 46th annual Broadmoor Arts & Crafts Festival.
From more than 200 artists and craftspeople from seven states, you'll find a variety of handcrafted items, such as original paintings, wood carvings, handmade toys, furniture, ceramics, jewelry, pottery, cypress swings, unique foods and much more.
Located at Broadmoor High School, 10100 Goodwood Blvd., the hours of the festival are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $3 for ages 13 and older. A free shuttle runs from Broadmoor Shopping Center and Broadmoor Middle School.