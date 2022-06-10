Religion Art
The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1, Morganza, will celebrate the 21st pastor anniversary of the Rev. Willie O. Richard Jr. at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Darren Bridgewater.

The Gathering of the Sons

Women of Virtue, Prayer & Fellowship Ministry will host its third annual "The Gathering of Sons 2022 — Introducing You to the WHO," June 24-25 at the N-Joy Event Center, 3330 Woodcrest Drive. 

Nakisisia Webb will be the guest speaker. Seating is limited. RSVP by texting (225) 317-7271 or emailing womenofvirtueprayer@gmail.com.

Faith June Breakfast

The Industry of Faith LA will host a breakfast on Tuesday at Bub’s Place, located in the building behind Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine, 15389 Airline Highway.

Networking begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast starting at 8 a.m.