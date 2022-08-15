Whether you prefer quick and fast or slow and easy, Zhuang's Tai Chi and Kung Fu Academy has you covered.
Like a flowing river, the ancient Chinese martial art tai chi consists of slow movements empowered by a continuous flux of strategic grace.
Tai chi Master Yajun Zhuang describes the rhythmic art as "slow, agile and harmonious." He teaches two internal styles of Chinese martial arts, qigong and tai chi, at his studio, where "chi" is the driving force of it all.
In contrast, kung fu is "strong, hard and fast," he said. Despite its intensity, it requires chi, too.
"You should use your mind to mobilize your chi. Then, use your chi to mobilize the body," Zhuang reminds his students during sessions.
Chi translates to "breath." It is used to describe the vital energy of life that flows through all things. Chi exists in every martial art movement.
The key to tai chi is to take things slow, which is opposite of the way kung fu is seen in movies, Zhuang said.
"People don't like to do the basic movements. They want to do (the) action-movie moves like kicking very fast and jumping off trees and buildings," he added. "I tell them to practice slow moves with me first. Then, we work our way up."
Kung fu training is Zhuang's favorite because more can be accomplished when the learning pace speeds up, he said.
"We can see the students' progress a lot. With tai chi, it's very difficult to make and identify progress," he added.
But with kung fu, Bruce Lee moves fly onto the scene.
Under his study, two students showed their kung fu moves at the 13th Pan-American Wushu Championships, held in Brazil in July. They competed in the event's Taolu competition for the first time as U.S. representatives.
Maggie Cheng, 15, won a gold medal in the Chang Quan or "long-fist" category. She also won bronze medals in the weapon categories, Dao shu and Gun shu. Evan Zhuang, 11, won a bronze medal in the Jian shu category.
Both Maggie and Evan have been practicing martial arts since they were 5 years old. Maggie is a junior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, and Evan is a sixth grader at Glasgow Middle School.
Tai chi promotes seniors' health
Most children attend Zhuang's kung fu lessons, which leaves room for older adults to practice tai chi.
In fact, he encourages older adults to attend tai chi sessions for health improvement and rehabilitation.
"Tai chi is good for everybody, especially senior people," he said. "I think everybody can try (tai chi), whatever their condition is. It emphasizes (the) regulation of your mind, breathing and posture. Sometimes, we say tai chi is just like medication."
Zhuang has research experience on the effects of tai chi on senior patients.
In 2005, he partnered with former LSU Department of Kinesiology professor Li Li on a modified tai chi program for elder adults with peripheral neuropathy, Parkinson's disease and declined mobility. It made a successful impact on the community.
Baton Rouge resident Priscilla Ashworth, 74, began taking the sessions in 2006 after she ruptured her Achilles tendon during a hiking trip. She didn't have it surgically repaired, but attested that Zhuang's classes helped revive her leg's strength.
"Sometimes, I tell my other classmates that I don't know how it works, but I know that it does," she said.
Ashworth remembered how she could not perform the Golden Rooster, a tai chi movement that requires a person to maintain balance while standing on one leg.
With the help of tai chi, Ashworth said her balance and flexibility have improved. She continues to take lessons under Zhuang. What she admires about tai chi is its duality of meditation and self-defense.
"While we're doing a routine, it may look like memorized movements, but (Zhuang) takes one of the really good students in his class and shows how the slow movements are actually defensive and offensive. They're not just graceful movements."
Tai chi, also known as "meditation in motion," offers a peaceful balance of the body and mind.
Mississippi State University Department of Kinesiology associate professor Zhujun Pan, who also worked with Zhuang at LSU, continues to study the benefits of tai chi for seniors.
"Older adults' biggest fear is falling." Pan said. "Our major goal is to use tai chi to increase their balance with lower muscles exercises and breathing."
Tai chi improves fine motor functions such as hand movement and finger-grip management, she added. It also improves memory and emotional health.
"Tai chi is good for emotional health, especially people in the nursing homes, because it is a group exercise," Pan said. "The seniors get to laugh and talk with others. They know that people care about them."
Never quitting
With more than 30 years of Wushu involvement under his belt, Zhuang's fire for martial arts won't dim any time soon.
Ashworth notes how devoted Zhuang remains to his craft and students, even after almost two decades of her apprenticeship.
"He is just so disciplined. He never misses a class unless he's off at competitions," Ashworth said. "I look at it as if it's a calling for him."
When asked if she thinks she'll ever quit attending Zhuang's sessions, she immediately declined the mere thought.
"Oh, no! With tai chi, they call it a practice. Even if you're a master or an expert at it, you still practice," she continued. "It never ends. It's a part of our lives and daily routines."
Similarly, Zhuang said he couldn't imagine retirement from Wushu instruction.
"One, this is my job. Two, I like it. So, I can't stop. I like teaching people about Chinese kung fu," he said.
In his spare time, Zhuang writes and publishes books to help beginners understand the culture, movements and health benefits of Chinese martial arts.
"As (a) teacher, I just always want my students to get better and better," he said.