HAMMOND — Five lectures are scheduled at Southeastern Louisiana University in the coming weeks to mark Women's History Month.
Hosted by SLU’s Department of History and Political Science, the lectures are free and open to the public. Here's the schedule for the lectures, all of which will be held in the SLU Student Union Theatre:
2 p.m. Thursday, March 5 — “Louisiana’s Hidden History of Japanese Internment” by LSU faculty members Haley Johnson and Sarah Simms, who will discuss their creation of a curated digital archive of materials relating to Japanese internment during World War II, including both Camp Livingston and Camp Algiers.
12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 — “Women, Activism, and Empowerment” by SLU Professor of Political Science Margaret Gonzalez-Perezthe, who will discuss women’s progress toward equality and political empowerment; challenges women still face in equal access to healthcare, education, economic status and political representation; and how women seek to overcome these obstacles via advances in business, technology and political activism.
11 a.m. Thursday, March 19 — “From Kudzu to Koizumi: Japanese in Louisiana,” by Greg Robinson, a professor of history at Université du Québec À Montréal, who will explore how connections between Japan and Louisiana — cotton trade, rice farming, valorization of Japanese art and culture and treatment of Japanese residents as white — changed when World War II cut off trade and brought internment camps for Japanese aliens and discrimination against Japanese residents.
11 a.m. Thursday, March 24 — “The Mysterious Sofía: One Woman’s Mission to Save Catholicism in Twentieth Century Mexico” by LSU Assistant Professor of History Stephen Andes, who will discuss his new book, ‘The Mysterious Sofía’, which uses the remarkable story of devout Catholic laywoman Sofía del Valle to tell the history of Catholicism’s global shift from north to south and the importance of women to Catholic survival and social change in Mexico over the course of the 20th century.
12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 — “A Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) Panel” given by Samantha Cavell, Perez and Craig Saucier and moderated by Joseph Ricci. The panel will talk about the day that memorializes and honors the heroes and martyrs of the Holocaust, followed by a Q&A session.
For more information, contact Bill Robison, head of the SLU Department of History and Political Science, at (985) 549-2109 or wrobison@southeastern.edu.