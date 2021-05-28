When "American Ninja Warrior" premieres its 2021 season Monday night, don't be surprised to see a couple of Baton Rouge-area guys tackling the difficult challenges.
Wes Meador and Ken Singletary are among the competitors who will take on the obstacle course challenge during the season, which returns at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC.
A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner if they can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas. To get there, competitors will need to make it through the qualifying rounds and semifinals.
Both Meador and Singletary traveled to Tacoma, Washington, in late March for the taping of the regional round of the competition.
Although they aren't allowed to tell us how they did, both said they expect to be depicted at some point in Monday's two-hour broadcast.
It's the second time in the competition for Singletary, 48, of Baton Rouge, who is among the older competitors. In his previous attempt, the Pennington Biomedical Research Center research specialist made it through five of the six obstacles. Had he completed the final obstacle, he would have advanced.
Singletary is using his participation in the competition to raise money for the Dr. Sheila Moore Fund for Kids with Cancer and Blood Disorders at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. Contributions can be made online at ololchildrens.donordrive.com/campaign/Ninja-Warrior-Challenge.
Meador, 36, of Prairieville, had applied to be a contestant in two previous years, but this is the first time he was accepted.
The facilities manager at Louisiana Workers Compensation Corporation lost 35 pounds and 6 inches off his waist over the past two years while getting in shape for the grueling competition.
Meador has used the effort to raise awareness for the National Stuttering Association at westutter.org.
Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are returning to host the show, which will have 16 episodes, wrapping up with the Sept. 20 finals.
The new season will feature more than 400 competitors and, for the first time in "ANW" history, the age limit to compete has been lowered to 15.