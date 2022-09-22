John Williams' birthday
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Wind Ensemble's concert, "John Williams Birthday Tribute" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Blvd. Tickets are $18 for the general public and $11 for students by visiting lsuuniontheater.universitytickets.com/w/.
Grayson concert
Make plans now to attend organist, tenor and pianist Robert Grayson's concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge, 930 North Blvd. Grayson will play the church's Casavant Freres pipe organ on which he'll perform his composition of a piano fantasy of Verdi's 'Rigoletto,' among other songs. For a concert preview, visit studio.youtube.com/video/Ct3FUb0OYfQ.
Auditions in Iberia
Sign up now for the Iberia Performing Arts League's auditions for its December production of "She Loves Me," based on the same story as the film, "You've Got Mail." For more information, email Southeastern operaMJPrudhomme@usa.com. To sign up for an audition, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdCpKGw1QSmpu9ZhsKAi1GLZj8UVpslQhLhi1BPNBh9h8qBAQ/viewform?.
Southeastern opera
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Opera/Music Theatre Workshop will present the Broadway musical, “Little Women” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct 6-7, at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Tickets are $21 for adults, $18 for seniors, faculty, staff and non-Southeastern students and $10 children age 12 and younger. Southeastern students are admitted free with ID. For tickets, call (985) 549-2787 or visit columbiatheatre.org.
Rocky Horror
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's annual production of "The Rocky Horror Show," opening Friday, Oct. 21, in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 by visiting theatrebr.org.
Abstract collage workshop
Registration is open for an abstract collage workshop with Jacqueline Dee Parker from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Registration is $45 for nonmembers and $35 for members by visiting eventbrite.com/e/abstract-collage-workshop-with-jacqueline-dee-parker-tickets-401309486477.
At LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing several exhibits: "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936 — Present" through Sunday, Oct. 23; "Mario Moore: Responding to History through Sunday, Oct. 23; "Louisiana Abstraction" through Sunday, Oct. 16; and "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act" through Sunday, Oct. 2. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.