What makes a blue jay blue or a cardinal red?
Color, a crucial element in nature, is most evident in the amazing hue and pattern variations in more than 10,000 bird species around the world.
How birds make those colorful feathers is the topic Samantha Rutledge, an LSU Ph.D. student in ornithology, will address this weekend during a “Special Saturday” event at the LSU Museum of Natural Science from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the LSU Museum of Natural Science, room 119.
Rutledge said she’s been interested in art and color for most of her life and became fascinated with birds as a child.
“When I was 8, I remember watching birds at my grandmother’s bird feeder. One day, I saw this bright red bird and I had to find out what it was,” she recalled. “It was so bright, I initially thought it was a piece of trash,” she said.
Poring over bird guidebooks in her library, she was enthralled to see so many colorful birds throughout the world. She identified her bird as a scarlet tanager and has been hooked ever since.
Rutledge continues to draw pen and ink sketches, but has devoted her academic studies to avian evolution, conservation and the origin, structure and function of avian iridescence.
She explained that colors in the feathers of a bird are formed from either pigments or from light refraction caused by the structure of the feather; in some cases, it’s a combination of the two.
Iridescent feathers, like those on the gorget, or throat, of many hummingbird species, are the result of the refraction of light caused by microscopic structure of minute filaments projecting from the barb of a feather. The refraction works like a prism, splitting the light into colors. As the viewing angle changes, the refracted light becomes visible in a glowing display.
Since her talk is geared for kids ages 5 to 12, Rutledge said she plans on having a few hands-on activities, including a prism demonstrating refracted light. This presentation will be her first at the museum, and she hopes it’s the first of many she will give to young people.
“It was things like this that got me interested about so many cool things in nature when I was younger,” she said.
“Studying color is such a good bridge between the different sciences as it involves physics, chemistry and biology,” she said.
Special Saturdays is a STEM program at the LSU Museum of Natural Science that focuses on introducing children and their parents to the world of natural science. Experts from within the LSU research community focus on a specific topic and give short engaging talks accompanied by hands-on activities.
Emma Reynolds, outreach coordinator for the museum, said the Special Saturdays programs have been well-attended even when they had to be offered virtually.
“We hope to engage those kids who already have a love of science and connect with them with possible job opportunities. Our goal is to expose all of them to science,” Reynolds said.
The event is free, but space is limited. To register, email lsumns@lsu.edu or call (225) 578-2855.
This information is presented in conjunction with the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org.