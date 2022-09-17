Contemporary Christian music artist Jeremy Camp's tour was stopped due to the pandemic, but he hasn’t been still and has stayed busy.
“We started our first tour a year ago. But it was definitely hit or miss in different places," he said.
Some places were still a lot more closed because of COVID. “In the spring, we did a little tour. And this (current tour) is kind of the first time where it's been completely open," he said.
He said he was able to visit England and France with family over the summer and played a show in England.
“Things are starting to open up and be normal. And it's been really sweet to be able to travel more with my family. People (are) coming out more, and it's been really good,” Camp said.
Not only was his tour canceled, but his movie, "I Still Believe," came out two days after a global pandemic was declared. The movie about his life with his late first wife was a major release in 3,200 theaters — and was poised to do really well.
“It was ‘Wow, this is incredible,’ and then they shut down theaters,” he said.
Camp said despite the big year that was planned, he ended up having a good time with his family.
"We just stayed home and hung out, my wife and kids. We played games, and we'd sing songs," he said. "And we have Bible studies, times where we go to the park and play with a football. … It was a special time of bonding with my family."
He added that the time with family reminded him of priorities. “I know why I'm doing what I'm doing and am making sure that my family is always put first. So, it was really sweet.”
That time at home during the pandemic led to creativity.
“I ended up doing a worship project with my wife (Adrienne Liesching Camp, former lead singer for The Benjamin Gate) … during COVID," he said. "To do something with her was really special.”
The family act didn’t end there. Both of Camp’s daughters wrote and recorded songs, which Camp helped release.
“And pretty much all the songs on my new record that came out last year were written during COVID. So they all have that hint of the things I learned and the difficulties and the triumphs to have walking through difficult times and seeing God just put his hand upon my life and encourage me and my family.
“So really deep songs for sure. I always tell people don't listen to just a few radio songs or songs highlighted, listen to the whole thing, get a full depth, he said.
“I Still Believe,” one of Camp’s best-known songs, was written weeks after the death of his first wife.
“I went to California to go to Bible college. And I met this girl named Melissa. She was incredible. She loved Jesus and, for me, it was love at first sight.”
He said the relationship had ups and downs, “so we kind of broke it off, and I was really really bummed.”
Camp said, “I got a phone call from a friend who said (Melissa) had cancer. I went to visit her. … She basically shared things that God had been teaching her.
“Long story short, we ended up getting engaged. I just knew I was supposed to be with her no matter why. … I really believed that she could be healed.
The couple was with each other through chemotherapy and the hardships of treatment. Then they married, and “things were looking a lot better; the doctors had a lot of hope."
While the couple was on their honeymoon, she noticed some massive problems in her stomach.
"And I wrote a song called “Walk by Faith” during that time," he said. When we got home, “doctors told me that she had weeks to months to live. … Talk about your faith being rocked to the core, it was rocked to the core. … I really had to just say, ‘OK, God, I don't understand this, but I trust you.’”
About three and a half months into the marriage, “she passed and went to be with Jesus,” Camp said.
Camp says the experience tested his faith. They were a young couple, with the hope of building a life together and having children. He said that despite his questioning God, God was faithful. “Every single moment, he was faithful and walked me through it and gave me the comfort I needed.
“So I wrote songs from that,” including “I Still Believe.”
He says that while that was hard, the time “opened doors for me to minister to people sharing my story.” He lists the movie about the story, his wife of 19 years and his two daughters and a son as blessings he’s received. “And it's been incredible to see how God has used it.”
Camp said the movie is available on streaming services, including Amazon.
Camp will perform as part of his “I Still Believe Tour” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at First Baptist Church in Lafayette, 1100 Lee Ave. Guest Katy Nichole is scheduled to sing.
For information, call (855) 484-1991 or visit www.platformtickets.com. Tickets are $29 general admission, $40 for Gold Circle, $89 for the preshow and $150 for a meet-and-greet.