Dress the kids in their holiday PJs early on Thursday and take in the Knock Knock Children's Museum's Holly Jolly PJ Party.
Festivities run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive.
Expect fun activities, hot chocolate, cool holiday treats and a visit from the Big Man himself.
"You can deliver your list to Santa in person, and even take a special picture with him," presenters say.
There will be two-hour sessions to give the kids plenty of time to play, according to a museum press release.
Cost is $15 for visitors 2 years of age and older. Museum members are admitted free.
For more info, call (225) 388-3090.