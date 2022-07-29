For Kelsey Livingston, the threshold was a doorway, that point between the rocking chair of the earliest days of motherhood and the liberation of finally venturing out into the world with her new son.

The Baton Rouge artist portrays this story in her silkscreen "Mother," where a crow and her chick stand in front of a beveled glass window. The window is beautiful, but the mama bird turns away, yearning for a different kind of beauty — a beauty that can't be contained in a rocking chair boxed in by four walls.

"Happily, we've made it through to the other side where things are fun," Livingston writes in "Threshold," a catalog accompanying an exhibit of the same title. "Our days are now filled with the joy of watching our son grow, learn and laugh."

Livingston's silkscreen is one of 39 works representing 15 countries in "Threshold," which hangs through Friday, Aug. 26, in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center's Shell Gallery, 233 St. Ferdinand St.

Livingston organized the Baton Rouge show, which was internationally organized by the International Print Exchange based in Mumbai, India.

"This is a print exchange, where each of the participating artists gets a portfolio with one print from each person participating in the exchange," she said. "What we're seeing here are works from 2021, which was year nine."

The show was curated by Nicholas Ruth, of New York, who provided artists the prompt or theme. For this show, artists replied with their interpretations of "threshold," a single word that seemed beyond reach in a world that had spent two years in coronavirus lockdowns.

"So, a lot of folks you see here will have work that's either domestic because they were all still in lockdown at this point," Livingston said. "We were still on the tail end of lockdown in the United States, so there's a lot about that that subject in this portfolio. There's also some stuff about climate change and some things politics and inequities, but not all of that is very apparent by the compositions."

In fact, there are no labels bearing titles and printmakers' names next to the pieces, which is why the exhibit catalogs are plentiful throughout the gallery.

Catalogs not only match artworks to printmakers but also include the artists' statements explaining the connection between their works and the "threshold" theme. And for visitors who don't want to read the catalog in the gallery can always use their smart phones to click on QR codes to read later.

"Once you are invited to participate in the show, one of the things in our contract as artists is that we show the portfolio in our home country," Livingston said. "So, I'm one of a few artists from the United States, and I'm the local organizer for this portfolio."

The exhibit not only showcases artists' interpretations but a variety of printmaking methods, including linocut, woodcut and intaglio.

"Writers were also asked to review the portfolio and then react in their own right to the work," Livingston said. "So I also have statements by the two writers, the juror and the organizer in the show."

Livingston quickly glances at her print. She's known for her bird themes, but the crow in "Mother" tells the story of a major part of her life.

She was pregnant during Louisiana's own coronavirus lockdown, and she remembers her anxiety, fearing not so much for her safety but that of her child.

When, Livingston wondered, would it be safe to bring her new son in public? When would would the crow in "Mother" finally be able to cross her chick over the threshold?

"Well, I was finally able to get him vaccinated this week," she said.

She waves a hand in celebration: The threshold has officially been crossed.

Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit artsbr.org.