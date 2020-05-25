The seventh annual Youth Peace Olympics launches on the Zoom video platform at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Michael A.V. Mitchell will host the family friendly online event. The opening ceremonies will include free musical performances and other entertainment.
Everyone is invited to join at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_89jMAwWqShOetwW5JLte5w.
Joining Mitchell, among others, is local Christian and gospel rap artist, Carlos Vaughn, formally known as “Thug Addict.” Vaughn turned his life around, and is the founder and CEO of Christlike Music and Ministries.
The event is hosted by the Louisiana Center for Health Equity, along with the Together We Are More Adolescent Health Collaborative.
Seven years ago, the center started the Youth Peace Olympics with a monthly day camp for youngsters ages 10-17 to provide activities geared toward promoting healthy living and curbing youth violence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event is going online. Activities will include weekly online activities and more focus on on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics activities
The online camps will take place at 11 a.m. Saturdays, running from June 6 to Aug. 1. To register, go to form.jotform.com/92394892338168. Parental consent is required.
Coaches and volunteers are also being recruited. Visit youthpeaceolympics.org/volunteer for more information.