FRIDAY
"FREEDOM": 7:30 p.m., National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. A Holocaust survivor and an Irish immigrant meet hours before their American naturalization ceremony, forge a connection and learn they have more similarities than differences, in a story based in part on first person testimony. Tickets $25-$30. www.nationalww2museum.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LOUISIANA SPORTSMAN EXPO: 3 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. The hunting and fishing show includes seminars, celebrities, products and more. Admission $6-$12. www.louisianasportsmanshow.com.
"GREASE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, St. John Theatre, 115 W. Fourth St., Reserve. The ’50s come alive in this musical of high school fun and romance, with memorable tunes such as "Grease," "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want." Tickets $10-$15. www.stjohntheatre.com.
"HAMLET": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Lupin Theatre, 150 Dixon Hall Annex. The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival presents the Bard's tragedy about the prince of Denmark, revenge and ghosts. Tickets $20-$50. www.neworleansshakespeare.org.
SATURDAY
"CAST IRON CLASSICS — SOUTHERN BRUNCH, COMMANDER'S STYLE": 10 a.m., New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., New Orleans. Chef Tory McPhail teaches how to make basic brunch dishes such as biscuits and hollandaise. The event includes cocktails as well as a Lodge skillet and cookbook to take home. Tickets $165. www.nochi.org.
KIDS CANTEEN: 10:30 a.m., National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Families with kids ages 5 to 13 participate in a hands-on craft, selection of theater snacks and watch a kid-friendly, WWII-themed movie, "Captain America: The First Avenger." Tickets $7, children are free.
"A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM" SILENT AUCTION: 6 p.m., Terrytown Country Club, 1785 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown. St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Harvey will include a variety of items, certificates and memorabilia, plus buffet dinner, wine bar and music to benefit local ministries. Tickets $20.
SUNDAY
PIG & PUNCH: Noon, Crescent Park, 2300 N Peters St., New Orleans. The fundraiser benefits KIPP New Orleans Schools, Hogs for the Cause, Tales of the Cocktail and New Orleans Musicians' Clinic and Assistance Foundation and includes large-batch cocktails, whole-hog cooking and live music. Tickets $40. Search www.brownpapertickets.com for tickets.
CHILL SUMMER PARTY: 4 p.m., Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans. The Radical Buffoons theater company announces its upcoming season with food, beverages, music and a chance to win a pair of tickets for the upcoming season. www.facebook.com/theradbuffs.
