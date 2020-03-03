BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo visitors can't seem to get enough of Burreaux, the young giraffe. Lately, some of that interest has crossed a line.

Specifically, a fence.

Over the weekend, the zoo learned that a visitor climbed the 3½-foot rail fence to get take a selfie with Burreaux, the male giraffe born Dec. 26, 2019, and named in honor of quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the college football national championship. Jim Fleshman, the zoo's deputy director, has heard of similar incidents.

They're a bad idea, he said.

"We kind of rely on the general public to follow the rules, stay on the public pathways and stay behind the barriers," Fleshman said. "They're there for their safety. When they make poor choices and cross the barriers, they put a lot of different things at risk. They could be injured. Something I think is worse is the animal could itself (be injured) because they're startled or scared or somebody not being somewhere they're supposed to.

"The almighty selfie has become a little problem at times."

In addition to the fence, a moat-like secondary barrier further separates the public from the animals, who aren't happy to have their space invaded, Fleshman said.

"The animal would either run away and try to stay away or would attack," he said. "Giraffes are pretty formidable. With the strength of a kick, they could do quite a bit of damage."

The zoo has no current plans to heighten the fence, but changes to improve security in that area will be part of the master plan Phase 1 changes that should be completed by late 2021 or 2022, Fleshman said.

"We plan on making our staff more aware that they need to do more patrols," Fleshman said. "We do rely on the general public being smarter than to cross a barrier."