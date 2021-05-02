With the support of my lovely bride of over 32 years, I was recently able to retire. While she continues to work, there are no more 10-hour workdays for me. God bless that woman.
However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, my plans to do volunteer work have been temporarily altered. Even after my vaccination, I am still somewhat fearful of this wretched disease, so I find myself at home a lot.
Of course, this is not all bad. I have learned to be quiet as my wife works from home on certain days. Quiet is OK because I have found things to keep me busy. The dirty dishes are not left in the sink. The dishwasher is emptied and filled promptly. The coffee pot is always set up for the next day. No more is there a pile of clean clothes in a chair waiting to be folded. The flower bed is now practically weed free. I get great pleasure that my first vegetable garden seems to be doing well.
However, during this quiet time, I have discovered that there is a lot of stuff in our house. What exactly is stuff? Even the dictionary is confused about the definition. But, we have it.
There is stuff in closets, in the attic and in the utility room. We are not like the hoarders on TV. However, we have stuff that we do not use, so why keep it?
What I have really missed during this COVID-19 pandemic is regular contact with dear friends and relatives. I hope to see them a lot more as this pandemic subsides. But, how can we miss stuff we have not used in years, and, frankly, did not know was in our house?
I think that I found something else to keep me busy. But this is easier said than done.
The first rule getting rid of stuff is to consult your significant other. I discovered this the hard way.
Which stuff should we get rid of? And who do we give it to?
How should we decide if our stuff is good enough to donate? Would anybody really want a commemorative edition monopoly game in a fancy metal box? What about the indoor electric char-b-que?
I can’t possibly get rid of the nylon disco shirt that I have had since the '70s. I think it cost $35 while I was attending LSU and making the $1.60 an hour.
But, how much new gift-wrapping paper is too much? (I guess we used to give a lot presents.) How many gas cans do I need? (These were all purchased during power outages to run a generator). What about that beautiful hand-painted platter used to serve hors d’oeuvres at parties? It was never used because it was too nice!
What to do with all of this stuff?
I think I will start painting our house and leave the stuff alone. It will be easier.
For now, it is stored out of sight. The goal now is not to accumulate new stuff.
I realize we have the rest of our (hopefully long) lives to get rid of our old stuff. Otherwise, there will be one interesting estate sale at the end of our time on this Earth. I hope someone will need a piece of aluminum side trim from a 1957 Chevrolet.
— Koch lives in Baton Rouge