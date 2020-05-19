When the coronavirus pandemic started getting everybody down, Chris Maxwell did something about his little corner of Facebook.
Instead of arguing politics, Maxwell started telling anecdotes about his life: stories about meeting his wife, his high school and college days, playing baseball and just life in general.
Turn's out there's an audience for that.
Since March 25, Maxwell said he has gotten more than 1,100 new Facebook friends, the vast majority of whom are strangers in real life. He’s not sure if it’s because his friends have been posting his stories or if an algorithm is sending people based on how much he’s posting.
“I’m probably the dullest person you’ve ever met,” Maxwell said. “I have no idea why most people would find it interesting. I just looked at it as a good way to distract people.”
As owner of the Red Dragon Listening Room, Maxwell's most commonly provides distraction with live music, but stay-at-home orders shut that down.
He started with a post about the time his high school baseball coach caught him drinking beer at a pizza parlor and punished him at the next practice. That led to a string of stories about high school, college and baseball, and it branched out from there to meeting his wife, Liz; his days as a liquor salesman; stories about his family and interesting people he’s met.
He usually posts several stories a day and is now at more than 330. Some of his friends accuse him of trying out to replace Advocate columnist Smiley Anders when he retires.
But Maxwell said he’s just trying to take people’s minds off a tough time.
“This is going to be a mental health issue in a short period of time, and I think it’s already there,” Maxwell said. “People are getting so despondent about things.”
A lot of his ideas come from the many photos his wife has taken over the 38 years they’ve been married. Friends remind him of some escapades, and inspiration comes during his daily, 15-mile bicycle rides, on which he takes along a notepad.
A coronavirus scare, computer introductions: Such are the stories of this Mother's Day in Baton Rouge
“I’ll think of a subject, and I’ll write a little blurb that reminds me of it, and in one 15-mile ride I’ve picked up 30 ideas and ended up writing 20 stories from them,” he said. “For the last month and a half, all I do is think about stories. I’m probably terribly distracted and will get run over by a car one day, but it’s amazing. … Now that I’ve mined my youth a bit, I may pick up four or five ideas on a ride. It still hasn’t completely gone away.”
Maxwell plans to compile about 200 of his stories and publish them as a book. He's letting a group of friends go through them to select the best ones.
Maxwell's posts may be the pebble that starts an expanding circle of positive thoughts. He said some of his friends have begun posting their own anecdotes on Facebook.
“They’re just enjoying telling stories and getting away from all the negativity of the day, because there’s so much out there right now,” he said. “You need a break from it.”