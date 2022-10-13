The 43rd annual St. Sharbel Maronite Liturgy will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane.
The congregation of the St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Mission of Louisiana, with its pastor, The Rev. Alex Harb, will welcome featured guest, Bishop Emeritus Sam G. Jacobs, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.
Jacobs, a native of Lake Charles, studied at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., from 1957-64, and was ordained to the priesthood in 1964 in Lafayette. He was appointed Bishop of Alexandria in 1989 and installed as Third Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux on Oct. 10. 2003. He retired in October 2013.
Baton Rouge native Harb, the mission's permanent pastor, was ordained as a Maronite Catholic priest in 2016, and has served as a support priest for the Catholic Dioscese of Baton Rouge.
The Mass will be followed by a luncheon reception featuring homemade Lebanese food in the parish hall at 2:30 p.m., and a talk by Jacobs at 3:30 p.m.
The Maronite Catholic church is an Eastern Rite Catholic church established by the Apostles in Antioch in the first century and is named after St. Maron, a Syrian hermit priest who lived in the fourth century, according to the mission's news release.
St. Sharbel, a cannonized Catholic saint, was a holy monk, priest and hermit of the Lebanese Maronite order. A great number of miracles have been attributed to his intersession since his death, the release also states, including one involving Margaret Bieser, of Baton Rouge, who was annointed with the holy oil and touched the relic of St. Sharbel at the monthly St. Sharbel healing Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church. She was reportedly healed of Trigeminal neuralgia in 2015.
The Maronite congregation celebrates Mass at 1:30 p.m. each Sunday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The Mass is performed primarily in English, with occasional chanting in Syriac. A choir sings in both English and Arabic.
This event is free and open to the public, and this Mass does fulfill the Sunday requirement.
For further information visit online sharbel.org.