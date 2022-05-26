Kenny Neal and Germany’s Ruf Records released the Baton Rouge bluesman’s 18th album last week.
“Straight from the Heart” arrives in the 35th anniversary year of Neal’s recording debut, “Bio on the Bayou.”
“Wow, ain’t that a trip?” Neal said in the control room of his Brookstown Recording Studio. “The kids in the blues field, who are 30 years old right now, they weren’t even around.”
A worldwide musician since his early 20s, Neal lately has been thinking about his place in the blues hierarchy.
“Trying to get to the next slot,” he said. “Not that I’m bragging on myself, but I’ve done all the work and I understand the music and the history.”
Neal’s new album follows his made-in-Nashville, Grammy-nominated 2016 release, “Bloodline.” The first of his albums recorded in his hometown, “Straight from the Heart” takes Neal home to Baton Rouge and the Louisiana music that shaped him.
“It’s coming from my dad, Raful, and James Johnson, Rudolph (Richard), Fats Domino, Ernie K-Doe, Johnny Adams,” he said. “When I was here in my studio, I focused on how Rudy, Raful and them played. That’s why I say ‘straight from the heart.’ I captured what I remember from back as a kid. That goes for the whole album.”
A restlessly creative artist and entrepreneur, Neal doesn’t sit still for long. In addition to producing and recording “Straight from the Heart,” the other projects he made at this studio during the pandemic include Tito Jackson’s first blues album, “Under Your Spell;” Buffalo, New York blues singer Patti Parks’ “Whole Nother World;” and South Korean-American singer-pianist Hanna PK’s “Blues All Over My Shoes.”
Neal assumed the role of sole producer of “Straight from the Heart” and purposefully recorded the project at the local studio he built in 2017.
“I’ve got great engineers here and all my musicians around town,” he explained. “I had a chance to just do what I wanted to do this time. I didn’t have any other input around me saying, ‘Oh, you should try this, do that.’ It’s totally Kenny, because nobody can tell me what Rudolph and James and they used to tell me.”
Neal’s production choices included making many horn arrangements. Via multi-tracking, the New Orleans-based Jason Parfait and Ian Smith, aka the 504 Horns, recorded all of those horn parts.
“I filled it up with horns because that’s the way Fats (Domino) and them did it,” Neal said.
Neal’s guest stars include Jackson (“Two Timing”); the Grammy-winning Mississippi singer-guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (“Mount Up on the Wings of the King”); his Los Angeles-based daughter, Syretta; Big Nate Williams and the Zydeco Twisters; Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters; and the late Buckwheat Zydeco’s band members Lee Allen and Kevin Menard.
Neal also brought Baton Rouge pianist Darrell Jefferson to the studio for “Someone Somewhere,” a Little Junior Parker song that Jefferson performed on the bandstand with Raful Neal.
“Darrell was the right one for it,” he said. “My little brother wasn’t the right one. My other keyboard player wasn’t the guy. I had to get the old schoolers in here, who know how it’s done.”
Of course, the old school Baton Rouge bluesmen include Neal’s late singing and harmonica-playing father, Raful.
“I feel like he’s still alive in me, because sometimes I think the way he thinks. Pops was a straightforward guy who’d be honest with you. He used to say, ‘Be a man to your word.’ ”
Happily busy for the past two pandemic years with recording sessions and his entrepreneurial non-musical projects, Neal didn’t begin performing again until last month. So far this year he’s appeared at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Live After Five in Baton Rouge and the Blues Music Awards in Memphis.
“Getting back in the groove, " he said.