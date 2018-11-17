This Thanksgiving, some of us will be with the families we were born in, others with families they chose or sprung up around them. Some of us will be alone — maybe by choice or circumstance.
And in kitchens around the country, someone’s going to spend too many hours thinking about turkey skin that is perfectly golden brown and gravy without lumps and creamy mashed potatoes. And that person might bristle when you shout across their perfect centerpieces about "Fake News" and "Blue Waves" and "Supreme Court Justices."
There are people — smart ones and angry ones and tired ones — who will tell you that preserving some idealist notion of a perfect holiday, where everyone is smiling and happy, is a lie. That it is naïve to think that dissension on, well, everything in our society, won’t spill onto the dining table.
To these people, I say, “Have you considered pie?”
Far be it from me to tell you how to handle your business this Thanksgiving. If you would like to spend the day arguing with your third cousin about politics or owning your grandmother in a debate on the free press, then start Googling stats and be ready to debate your little hearts out. Make sure you win — because if you’re gonna spend Thanksgiving Day telling off your uncle who doesn’t believe in climate change, you better make it worth it.
As for me and my house? We’re going to go with pie.
The only debate will be if the pecans are left as halves or chopped — and as the baker of the pies, I will decide to keep them as halves. This is a Pietatorship, not a Pieocracy.
Pie is perfection.
People will disappoint you. People will hurt you and confuse you on purpose or in ways that they might not understand and that you might not be able to express. But Pumpkin Pie? That’s straightforward goodness, a hint of ginger and clove and cinnamon smushed together with pumpkin puree, sending a shot of warmth through your nervous system that rivals a bear hug.
Pie ain’t hurt nobody.
Making Thanksgiving pies has become my favorite part of the holiday, a kind of therapy and self care that I started long before the term “self care” became a marketing cliché meant to sell bubble baths and wine.
It is the flour and the sugar and the cubed butter and the cold water and the salt and me coming together to create something that my family will devour after Thanksgiving dinner and later as a midnight snack.
My pies are not works of beauty. I’ve never mastered the crimp of the crust or a perfect braid. One year, to be fancy, I affixed leaves shaped out of dough to the edge of a festive pumpkin pie, only to hear loud thuds during baking as my dough leaves leaped from the edge and fell to their mushy death along the bottom of the oven.
I am not Martha Stewart. She might cringe at the imperfection that is my pies, with their shrunken crusts and their sometimes soggy bottoms.
But I like to think that she and Ina Garten smile down upon me for a few hours each Thanksgiving as I present my imperfect pies to my already full family members, who may disagree with me on any number of things but never let that keep them from a wedge of appley goodness.
As I've established, pie does no wrong. It is better than people in that regard. When people are flaky, it’s bad. When pie crust is flaky, it tastes buttery and falls apart in your mouth. People who are overly sweet come across as secretly sour sometimes, but no one in the history of time has turned down my super sweet chocolate chess pie.
Yes, it’s naïve to think that pie could fix things. But, y’all, wouldn’t it be just a great way to start?