Got brisket? TJ Ribs Siegen does, and the restaurant at 6330 Siegen Lane will be serving up plenty at its second annual National Brisket Day celebration Saturday, May 28.
It all starts at 11 a.m., and the first 50 guests to order a brisket plate will receive a limited edition "Risk it for the Brisket" T-Shirt. Don't worry if you aren't one of the first in line, because everyone gets a bumper sticker.
For more information, call (225) 291-8100 or visit tjribs.com.
Food truck roundup
The "Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe" is back, running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, rain or shine at Perkins Rowe, 10001 Perkins Road.
Food trucks will line up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott with live music by Josiah Shillow in Town Square. In the event of rain, the music moves to The Great Hall.
Participating food trucks will be Capitol Seafood, Caribbean Express, Cocina Rico, Creole Creations, Ed's Eatery 2 Geaux, Fry Dayze, Geaux Yo, Louisiana Lemonade, Ninja Snowballs, Queen Eats, Sno Juice, Taste the Flavor and That's A Wrap.
Admission is free. For more information, visit perkinsrowe.com.
Grand opening
Smokin' Aces BBQ — Denham Springs will celebrate the grand opening of its new bar renovation at 5 p.m. Friday, May 27, at 141 Aspen Square, Denham Springs.
The night will be filled with lots of signature cocktails, draft beer and barbecue.
For more information, call (225) 271-1112 or visit smokinaces.com.
Q-n-Brew Fest
Maverick's Q-n-Brew, on 4434 W. Central Ave. in Zachary, will host a Q-n-Brew Fest at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4.
The event will take place immediately following the Zachary Farmer's Market. Fest-goers will have the opportunity to sample home brews and craft beer from Louisiana and surrounding states. Participants must be age 21 and older to enter event. All ages will be allowed in the restaurant and music area. Tickets are required.
For more information, call (225) 570-2150 or visit mavericksqnbrew.com.
Learn to make doberge
Registration is open for a Classic Doberge Cake leisure class from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join Chef Chris Nicosia to learn how to create this multi-layered cake and the history around its origins. Choose from vanilla, chocolate, lemon or strawberry filling, all topped with a thin chocolate glaze. Finish your cake with pastry cream, buttercream icing, and a traditional design.
Tickets are $150 by lci.edu/store/Classic-Doberge-Cake-p460128006.
Steak & seafood extravaganza
Angela's Down The Bayou, 32025 La. 1, White Castle, will host its first Steak and Seafood Extravaganza at 4 p.m. Friday, June 3.
The event will include live music by Larry Gissmo.
For more information, call (225) 470-8026.
Gluten-free meals
Registration is open for a Gluten-Free Meals class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Learn about the ins and outs of creating delicious gluten-free meals by working with registered dietitian Daphne Olivier. Olivier will explore gluten-free choices that support healthy lifestyles.
The menu will include stuffed bell pepper boats, taco casserole, shrimp spaghetti squash with pesto avocado sauce and unconventional (black bean) brownies.
Tickets are $95 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/gluten-free-meals.
Trust pop-up dinner
Tickets are on sale for the next Trust — Pop-up Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd.
This dinner concept by Danny Wilson features four courses with four cocktails with one simple question: Do you trust the chef? Guests will choose between two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be life changing.
Seating will stop at 6:30 p.m. The first course will be served at 6:30 with no exceptions.
Tickets are $60 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/trust-pop-up-dinner-season-2-episode-1-tickets-343881036437.